Sunday, Sep 22, 2019 12:35 PM

Pregame Notes | Dolphins at Cowboys

D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

  • New Dolphins defensive end Taco Charlton will be uniform against his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.
  • Charlton practiced one day this week after being claimed off waivers Thursday afternoon.
  • New safety Doug Middleton, however, will not be making his Dolphins debut against the Cowboy because he’s among the inactives.
  • Middleton was signed Tuesday.
  • Along with Charlton, linebacker Trent Harris also is in line to make his Dolphins debut as he’s active for the first time this season.
  • Harris, who was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week, joined the Dolphins on Sept. 1 when he was claimed off waivers from New England.

  • The Dallas inactives will include the six players who were ruled out Friday — WR Tavon Austin, WR Michael Gallup, S Xavier Woods, LB Luke Gifford, DL Tyrone Crawford and DT Antwaun Woods — along with G Brandon Knight.
  • The Dolphins will be wearing their all-aqua uniforms.

