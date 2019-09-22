Pregame Notes | Dolphins at Cowboys

- New Dolphins defensive end Taco Charlton will be uniform against his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.
- Charlton practiced one day this week after being claimed off waivers Thursday afternoon.
- New safety Doug Middleton, however, will not be making his Dolphins debut against the Cowboy because he’s among the inactives.
- Middleton was signed Tuesday.
- Along with Charlton, linebacker Trent Harris also is in line to make his Dolphins debut as he’s active for the first time this season.
- Harris, who was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week, joined the Dolphins on Sept. 1 when he was claimed off waivers from New England.
- Defensive end Charles Harris and safety Bobby McCain again will be active after being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.
- Safety Reshad Jones (ankle) and wide receiver Albert Wilson (hip/calf) were ruled out Friday because of injuries, and they will be joined on the inactive list by Middleton, RB Myles Gaskin, C/G Chris Reed, T Isaiah Prince and DE Tank Carradine.
- The Dallas inactives will include the six players who were ruled out Friday — WR Tavon Austin, WR Michael Gallup, S Xavier Woods, LB Luke Gifford, DL Tyrone Crawford and DT Antwaun Woods — along with G Brandon Knight.
- The Dolphins will be wearing their all-aqua uniforms.