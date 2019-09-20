Josh Rosen Hoping To Provide Spark For Offense

“I'm very excited,” Rosen said after practice Friday. “I'm looking forward to going out and play and fight another day. I didn't really have any expectations. I was just trying to practice (well) day in and day out.”

Head Coach Brian Flores said Rosen’s performance in practice this week played a part in his decision to make the switch at quarterback after Ryan Fitzpatrick started the first two games.

“We gave them both reps each week,” Flores said. “We liked where Josh was. He had two good days of practice. We decided to make the move. He had a good practice yesterday. It wasn’t just the two practices, he had been practicing well up to this point. We felt like that was the right move for the team.”

At 22 years old and 222 days, Rosen will become the youngest quarterback to start a game for the Dolphins since Dan Marino in 1983. Marino made his first NFL start less than a month after he turned 22.

Rosen came to the Dolphins in a draft-weekend trade with the Arizona Cardinals exactly one year after being the 10th overall selection in the 2018 NFL draft.

While this represents an opportunity for Rosen to convince the Dolphins he should be their quarterback of the future, both he and Flores would rather focus on the present.