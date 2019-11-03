Pregame Notes | Dolphins vs. Jets

- The Dolphins will have a new starter on the offensive line against the New York Jets on Sunday.
- Rookie Shaq Calhoun, who started at right guard against the Pittsburgh Steelers, is among the Dolphins inactives against the Jets.
- Chris Reed replaced Calhoun in the second half against the Steelers, so he would be one candidate to start against the Jets.
- Another would be Keaton Sutherland, who will be active for the first time since joining the Dolphins on Sept. 26.
- Safety Reshad Jones and center Daniel Kilgore both will be inactive for a third consecutive game.
- Jones (chest) and Kilgore (knee) were listed as doubtful on the final injury report of the week. Defensive end Avery Moss also will be inactive after being listed as questionable with an ankle injury.
- The other Dolphins inactives will be CB Ken Webster, who was ruled out Friday with an ankle injury, RB Myles Gaskin and T Isaiah Prince.
- The Jets inactives will be WR Josh Bellamy, LB Neville Hewitt, S Rontez Miles, OL Kelvin Beachum, LB C.J. Mosley, OL Ryan Kalil and CB Trumaine Johnson.
- The Dolphins will be wearing their all-white uniforms.
- The honorary captains will be Vernon Carey, Troy Drayton and Terry Kirby.
- The forecast for Miami Gardens between 1 and 4 p.m., according to AccuWeather.com, calls for temperatures between 83 and 85 degrees with intermittent clouds for the first two hours and mostly cloudy skies with thunderstorms in the 3 p.m. hour. The chance of precipitation in the three hours ranges from 43 to 51 percent.