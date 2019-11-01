Friday, Nov 01, 2019 11:39 AM

Inside The Numbers: Dolphins November History

Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

As the Dolphins get ready to start their November schedule, we look back at their history during this particular month:

  • The Dolphins have an all-time record of 120-100 (.545 winning percentage) in the month of November.
  • The Dolphins have had a winning record in November 27 times in 53 seasons. By comparison, they’ve had a losing November record 16 times and have broken even 10 times. There were nine 2-2 Novembers and a 1-1 November during the strike-shortened 1982 season.
  • In their first 53 seasons, the Dolphins have had five perfect Novembers: 1971, 1972, 1973, 2006 and 2016.

  • The Dolphins were 1-2 in November last season, with a victory against the Jets and losses against Green Bay and Indianapolis.
  • The Dolphins have faced the New York Jets, their opponent Sunday, in November a total of 29 times and have a 16-13 record in those games.
  • The Dolphins’ highest-scoring output came in November, a 55-14 victory against the St. Louis Rams on Thanksgiving Day in 1977.
  • Likewise, the Dolphins’ two most decisive victories came in November — 52-0 against the New England Patriots in 1972 and 44-0 against the Baltimore Colts in 1973.
Olindo Mare's three field goals in 2003 were enough to beat the Ravens in overtime.
  • The Dolphins have played seven overtime games in November, going 3-4 in those. The last one was in 2003 when the Dolphins defeated Baltimore 9-6.
  • The Dolphins have had 24 300-yard passing performances in November games, including 16 by Dan Marino. Marino had the high of 422 yards against the Colts in 1984.
  • In the ground game, the Dolphins have had 43 100-yard rushing performances, topped by a 169-yard outing by Troy Stradford in 1987.
  • The Dolphins’ longest run in a November game came in 1993, a 77-yard touchdown by Keith Byars against Dallas on Thanksgiving Day.
Keith Byars runs for a 77-yard touchdown on Thanksgiving Day in 1993 in Dallas.
  • Wide receiver Mark Duper’s 217-yard outing against the Jets in 1985 was the best of the Dolphins’ 65 100-yard receiving performances.
  • The three longest pass plays in Dolphins history came in November — an 86-yard touchdown from Bob Griese to Paul Warfield in 1971, and connections of 85 yards from Marino to Duper in 1983 and 1986.
  • The Dolphins have had 19 players with multi-interception games in November, topped by the three interceptions by Dick Westmoreland in 1967 and Sam Madison in 1999.
  • The Dolphins single-game record for field goals of four was done twice, both times in November — by Dan Carpenter in 2008 and Jason Sanders last year.

