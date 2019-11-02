Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Jets

OVERVIEW: It has been a frustrating season so far for the Jets, who came in with high expectations after making some of the biggest headlines around the NFL in the offseason with the signings of, among others, running back Le’Veon Bell and linebacker C.J. Mosley as unrestricted free agents. Adam Gase, who was hired to become the Jets’ 19th head coach less than two weeks after the Dolphins parted ways with him, will be making his return to Hard Rock Stadium. Gase, whose Jets coaching staff includes six former Dolphins assistants, served as Miami head coach the past three seasons and finished with a 23-25 record and one playoff appearance. New York was held under 17 points in six of its first seven games, the only exception coming in its one victory of the season, a 24-22 decision against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium in Week 6. Bell, who put up big numbers during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, hasn’t been able to break loose so far. Bell is averaging 3.2 yards per rushing attempt and has scored only two touchdowns this season. The Jets’ touchdown leader is tight end Ryan Griffin, who has three after catching two TD passes against Jacksonville. Second-year quarterback Sam Darnold’s season was interrupted when he had to miss three games after contracting mononucleosis and he threw seven interceptions the past two weeks in a Monday night loss against the New England Patriots and against Jacksonville. The Jets defense began the season with four former first-round picks, but defensive linemen Leonard Williams was traded this week to the New York Giants and linebacker C.J. Mosley is expected to miss 5-6 weeks with a groin injury. That leaves defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, the third overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, and safety Jamal Adams. Adams and Mosley have two of the Jets’ three defensive touchdowns this season, along with cornerback Arthur Maulet. Punter Lachlan Edwards is off to a great start, with 16 punts inside the 20 and zero touchbacks, to go along with a 42.8-yard net average.