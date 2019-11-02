Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Jets

Miami Dolphins (0-7) vs. New York Jets (1-6)
Game Facts
DATE: Sunday, Nov. 3
TIME: 1:00 p.m. ET
SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, FL
WATCHING ONLINE: This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app.
TV: CBS
TV ANNOUNCERS: Spero Dedes, play-by-play; Adam Archuleta, color analyst; Ashley Ross, sideline
DOLPHINS RADIO NETWORK: KISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)
RADIO VOICES: English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Bob Griese, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper; Spanish broadcast — Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell
The Series
SERIES RECORD: New York leads 54-52-1 (including playoffs)
AT MIAMI: Dolphins lead 28-24-1
AT NEW YORK: Jets lead 29-24
AT LONDON, ENGLAND: Jets lead 1-0
LAST MEETING: 2018 at Miami; Dolphins 13, Jets 6
SERIES TREND: The Dolphins have had the upper hand in the series of late, winning the last three games and five of the past six. The run started in 2016 with a 27-23 victory in Miami and includes sweeps that year and in 2018.
HISTORY LESSON: In a strange scheduling twist, this mark the third time in four years the Dolphins and Jets have played in Miami in Week 9. The victories in 2016 and 2018 also happened in Week 9 — on Nov. 6, 2016 and Nov. 4, 2018, to be precise. This will mark the teams’ first meeting on Nov. 3. Read more Dolphins-Jets Matchup Memories here.
Scouting Report
NEW YORK’S RECORD: 1-6
LAST GAME: Lost 29-15 at Jacksonville
OVERVIEW: It has been a frustrating season so far for the Jets, who came in with high expectations after making some of the biggest headlines around the NFL in the offseason with the signings of, among others, running back Le’Veon Bell and linebacker C.J. Mosley as unrestricted free agents. Adam Gase, who was hired to become the Jets’ 19th head coach less than two weeks after the Dolphins parted ways with him, will be making his return to Hard Rock Stadium. Gase, whose Jets coaching staff includes six former Dolphins assistants, served as Miami head coach the past three seasons and finished with a 23-25 record and one playoff appearance. New York was held under 17 points in six of its first seven games, the only exception coming in its one victory of the season, a 24-22 decision against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium in Week 6. Bell, who put up big numbers during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, hasn’t been able to break loose so far. Bell is averaging 3.2 yards per rushing attempt and has scored only two touchdowns this season. The Jets’ touchdown leader is tight end Ryan Griffin, who has three after catching two TD passes against Jacksonville. Second-year quarterback Sam Darnold’s season was interrupted when he had to miss three games after contracting mononucleosis and he threw seven interceptions the past two weeks in a Monday night loss against the New England Patriots and against Jacksonville. The Jets defense began the season with four former first-round picks, but defensive linemen Leonard Williams was traded this week to the New York Giants and linebacker C.J. Mosley is expected to miss 5-6 weeks with a groin injury. That leaves defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, the third overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, and safety Jamal Adams. Adams and Mosley have two of the Jets’ three defensive touchdowns this season, along with cornerback Arthur Maulet. Punter Lachlan Edwards is off to a great start, with 16 punts inside the 20 and zero touchbacks, to go along with a 42.8-yard net average.
KEY NEW FACES: DL Quinnen Williams (draft-1st round), T Chuma Edoga (draft-3rd), RB Le’Veon Bell (Pittsburgh), WR Jamison Crowder (Washington), RB Ty Montgomery (Baltimore), LB C.J. Mosley (Baltimore), C Ryan Kalil (Carolina), G Tom Compton (Minnesota), QB David Fales (Miami), TE Ryan Griffin (Houston)
KEY VETERANS GONE: DL Leonard Williams, LB Darron Lee, CB Morris Claiborne, C Spencer Long, WR Quincy Enunwa (IR), LB Albert McClellan (IR), QB Trevor Siemian (IR), LB Avery Williamson (IR)
Final Injury Report
|Miami Dolphins
|Out
|Doubtful
|Questionable
|CB Ken Webster (ankle)
|S Reshad Jones (chest)
|S Walt Aikens (hip)
|C Daniel Kilgore (knee)
|CB Ryan Lewis (knee)
|DE Avery Moss (ankle)
|T J’Marcus Webb (quad)
|New York Jets
|Out
|Doubtful
|Questionable
|WR Josh Bellamy (foot/shoulder)
|LB Neville Hewitt (neck/knee)
|OL Kelvin Beachum (ankle)
|CB Trumaine Johnson (ankles)
|WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring)
|OL Ryan Kalil (knee/elbow)
|TE Chris Herndon (hamstring)
|S Rontez Miles (neck/hip)
|DL Steve McLendon (hamstring)
|LB C.J. Mosley (groin)
|WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring/ankle)