Saturday, Nov 02, 2019 12:35 PM

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Jets

D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Miami Dolphins (0-7) vs. New York Jets (1-6)

Game Facts

DATE: Sunday, Nov. 3

TIME: 1:00 p.m. ET

SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, FL

WATCHING ONLINE: This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app.

TV: CBS

TV ANNOUNCERS: Spero Dedes, play-by-play; Adam Archuleta, color analyst; Ashley Ross, sideline

DOLPHINS RADIO NETWORK: KISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)

RADIO VOICES: English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Bob Griese, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper; Spanish broadcast — Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell

Related Links

The Series

SERIES RECORD: New York leads 54-52-1 (including playoffs)

AT MIAMI: Dolphins lead 28-24-1

AT NEW YORK: Jets lead 29-24

AT LONDON, ENGLAND: Jets lead 1-0

LAST MEETING: 2018 at Miami; Dolphins 13, Jets 6

SERIES TREND: The Dolphins have had the upper hand in the series of late, winning the last three games and five of the past six. The run started in 2016 with a 27-23 victory in Miami and includes sweeps that year and in 2018.

HISTORY LESSON: In a strange scheduling twist, this mark the third time in four years the Dolphins and Jets have played in Miami in Week 9. The victories in 2016 and 2018 also happened in Week 9 — on Nov. 6, 2016 and Nov. 4, 2018, to be precise. This will mark the teams’ first meeting on Nov. 3. Read more Dolphins-Jets Matchup Memories here.

Scouting Report

NEW YORK’S RECORD: 1-6

LAST GAME: Lost 29-15 at Jacksonville

OVERVIEW: It has been a frustrating season so far for the Jets, who came in with high expectations after making some of the biggest headlines around the NFL in the offseason with the signings of, among others, running back Le’Veon Bell and linebacker C.J. Mosley as unrestricted free agents. Adam Gase, who was hired to become the Jets’ 19th head coach less than two weeks after the Dolphins parted ways with him, will be making his return to Hard Rock Stadium. Gase, whose Jets coaching staff includes six former Dolphins assistants, served as Miami head coach the past three seasons and finished with a 23-25 record and one playoff appearance. New York was held under 17 points in six of its first seven games, the only exception coming in its one victory of the season, a 24-22 decision against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium in Week 6. Bell, who put up big numbers during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, hasn’t been able to break loose so far. Bell is averaging 3.2 yards per rushing attempt and has scored only two touchdowns this season. The Jets’ touchdown leader is tight end Ryan Griffin, who has three after catching two TD passes against Jacksonville. Second-year quarterback Sam Darnold’s season was interrupted when he had to miss three games after contracting mononucleosis and he threw seven interceptions the past two weeks in a Monday night loss against the New England Patriots and against Jacksonville. The Jets defense began the season with four former first-round picks, but defensive linemen Leonard Williams was traded this week to the New York Giants and linebacker C.J. Mosley is expected to miss 5-6 weeks with a groin injury. That leaves defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, the third overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, and safety Jamal Adams. Adams and Mosley have two of the Jets’ three defensive touchdowns this season, along with cornerback Arthur Maulet. Punter Lachlan Edwards is off to a great start, with 16 punts inside the 20 and zero touchbacks, to go along with a 42.8-yard net average.

KEY NEW FACES: DL Quinnen Williams (draft-1st round), T Chuma Edoga (draft-3rd), RB Le’Veon Bell (Pittsburgh), WR Jamison Crowder (Washington), RB Ty Montgomery (Baltimore), LB C.J. Mosley (Baltimore), C Ryan Kalil (Carolina), G Tom Compton (Minnesota), QB David Fales (Miami), TE Ryan Griffin (Houston)

KEY VETERANS GONE: DL Leonard Williams, LB Darron Lee, CB Morris Claiborne, C Spencer Long, WR Quincy Enunwa (IR), LB Albert McClellan (IR), QB Trevor Siemian (IR), LB Avery Williamson (IR)

Final Injury Report

Table inside Article
Miami Dolphins Out Doubtful Questionable
CB Ken Webster (ankle) S Reshad Jones (chest) S Walt Aikens (hip)
C Daniel Kilgore (knee) CB Ryan Lewis (knee)
DE Avery Moss (ankle)
T J’Marcus Webb (quad)
Table inside Article
New York Jets Out Doubtful Questionable
WR Josh Bellamy (foot/shoulder) LB Neville Hewitt (neck/knee) OL Kelvin Beachum (ankle)
CB Trumaine Johnson (ankles) WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring)
OL Ryan Kalil (knee/elbow) TE Chris Herndon (hamstring)
S Rontez Miles (neck/hip) DL Steve McLendon (hamstring)
LB C.J. Mosley (groin) WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring/ankle)

Related Content

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Steelers
news

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Steelers

Game facts, series history, how to watch on TV and stream online.
Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Bills
news

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Bills

Game facts, series history, how to watch on TV and stream online.
Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Redskins
news

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Redskins

Game facts, series history, how to watch on TV and stream online.
Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Chargers
news

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Chargers

Game facts, series history, how to watch on TV and stream online.
Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Patriots
news

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Patriots

Game facts, series history, how to watch on TV and stream online.
Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Ravens
news

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Ravens

Game facts, series history, how to watch on TV and stream online.
Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Saints
news

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Saints

Previewing tonight's final preseason game in New Orleans.
Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Jaguars
news

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Jaguars

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Buccaneers
news

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Buccaneers

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Falcons
news

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Falcons

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Bills
news

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Bills

Advertising