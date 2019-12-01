Sunday, Dec 01, 2019 11:48 AM

Pregame Notes: Eagles vs. Dolphins

D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

  • Cornerback Ken Webster will be back in the lineup when the Dolphins face the Philadelphia Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium.
  • Webster missed the past four games because of an ankle injury he sustained in the Monday night game at Pittsburgh on Oct. 28.
  • Webster has started three of the six games he has played this season.
  • Safety Montre Hartage will be in line to make his NFL debut.
  • Promoted from the practice squad Saturday, Hartage is among the active players.

Related Links

  • The Eagles inactives will be QB Nate Sudfeld, CB Sidney Jones, RB Jordan Howard, DE Shareef Miller, G Nate Herbig, G/T Matt Pryor and DE Daeshon Hall.
  • The Dolphins will be wearing their Aqua throwback uniforms.
  • The forecast for Miami Gardens between 1 and 4 p.m., according to AccuWeather, calls for temperatures between 83 and 84 degrees, with sunny or mostly skies, no precipitation and winds between 8 and 9 mph.

Related Content

Countdown To Kickoff | Eagles vs. Dolphins
news

Countdown To Kickoff | Eagles vs. Dolphins

Game facts, series history, how to watch on TV and stream online.
Dolphins Promote Montre Hartage To Active Roster
news

Dolphins Promote Montre Hartage To Active Roster

The Dolphins promoted safety Montre Hartage to the active roster and waived cornerback Xavier Crawford.
Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Eagles vs. Dolphins
news

Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Eagles vs. Dolphins

John Congemi breaks down his keys for this weekend's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Final Injury Report: Eagles vs. Dolphins
news

Final Injury Report: Eagles vs. Dolphins

The Dolphins and Eagles announced their final injury reports on Friday afternoon.

Advertising