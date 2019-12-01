Pregame Notes: Eagles vs. Dolphins

- Cornerback Ken Webster will be back in the lineup when the Dolphins face the Philadelphia Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium.
- Webster missed the past four games because of an ankle injury he sustained in the Monday night game at Pittsburgh on Oct. 28.
- Webster has started three of the six games he has played this season.
- Safety Montre Hartage will be in line to make his NFL debut.
- Promoted from the practice squad Saturday, Hartage is among the active players.
- Safety Steven Parker, who started against Cleveland last Sunday, will be inactive because of a groin injury.
- The other Dolphins inactives will be CB Ken Crawley, DT Gerald Willis, C/G Chris Reed, T Isaiah Prince, C/G Keaton Sutherland and LB Trent Harris.
- The Eagles inactives will be QB Nate Sudfeld, CB Sidney Jones, RB Jordan Howard, DE Shareef Miller, G Nate Herbig, G/T Matt Pryor and DE Daeshon Hall.
- The Dolphins will be wearing their Aqua throwback uniforms.
- The forecast for Miami Gardens between 1 and 4 p.m., according to AccuWeather, calls for temperatures between 83 and 84 degrees, with sunny or mostly skies, no precipitation and winds between 8 and 9 mph.