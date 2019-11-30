Countdown To Kickoff | Eagles vs. Dolphins

OVERVIEW: Two years removed from winning the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles have struggled through an inconsistent 2019 season. The good news is that they’re very much in contention for the NFC East title because, despite their 5-6 record, they have a chance to win the Dallas Cowboys atop the division with a victory Sunday. The Eagles come to Hard Rock Stadium today after consecutive home losses against the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks despite strong defensive efforts that limited each opponent to 17 points. Injuries have been an issue for the Eagles, who faced Seattle last Sunday without rushing leader Jordan Howard and without the team’s top two wide receivers, Nelson Agholor and Alshon Jeffery. To help out at running back, the Eagles re-signed former Dolphins player Jay Ajayi, though he had only 16 yards on six attempts against Seattle. The Eagles boast one of the top tight end tandems in the NFL with Zack Ertz and 2018 second-round pick Dallas Goedert. Ertz, who last year set an NFL record for receptions by a tight end, leads the team by a wide margin with his 67 catches and Goedert is the team leader in touchdown receptions with four. Quarterback Carson Wentz, the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, has exemplified the team’s inconsistency on offense. He has three games with a passer rating of 100 or higher this season, including two in impressive road victories against the Green Bay Packers and the Buffalo Bills. The strength of the Philadelphia defense is the front four, which features the team’s top two sack leaders — ends Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett — as well as four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. On special teams, Jake Elliott is the only kicker in the NFL with at least 10 attempts who is perfect on field goals this season — he’s 14-for-14, including a long of 53 yards. Doug Pederson, the former Dolphins quarterback who finished off the 1993 victory that made Don Shula the winningest coach in NFL history, is in his fourth season as Eagles head coach.