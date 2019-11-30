Countdown To Kickoff | Eagles vs. Dolphins

Miami Dolphins (2-9) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (5-6)
Game Facts
DATE: Sunday, Dec. 1
TIME: 1:00 p.m. ET
SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: FOX
WATCHING ONLINE: This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app as long as the user is within the FOX broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market. Click here for more ways to watch.
TV ANNOUNCERS: Kenny Albert, play-by-play; Ronde Barber, color analyst; Peter Schrager, sideline
DOLPHINS RADIO NETWORK: KISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)
RADIO VOICES: English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Bob Griese, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper; Spanish broadcast — Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell
The Series
SERIES RECORD: Miami leads 8-6
AT MIAMI: Dolphins lead 5-2
AT PHILADELPHIA: Eagles lead 4-3
LAST MEETING: 2015 at Philadelphia; Dolphins 20, Eagles 19
SERIES TREND: The Dolphins ended a three-game losing streak in the series with their victory at Lincoln Financial Field in 2015. The teams have played eight games decided by seven points or less, with the Dolphins winning six of them.
HISTORY LESSON: The teams’ last meeting in Miami was Dec. 11, 2011 and the Eagles’ 26-10 victory became the last game as Dolphins head coach for Tony Sparano. He was replaced the next day by interim head coach Todd Bowles, who coached the final three games of that season. Read more Matchup Memories here.
Scouting Report
PHILADELPHIA’S RECORD: 5-6
LAST GAME: Lost 17-9 vs. Seattle
OVERVIEW: Two years removed from winning the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles have struggled through an inconsistent 2019 season. The good news is that they’re very much in contention for the NFC East title because, despite their 5-6 record, they have a chance to win the Dallas Cowboys atop the division with a victory Sunday. The Eagles come to Hard Rock Stadium today after consecutive home losses against the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks despite strong defensive efforts that limited each opponent to 17 points. Injuries have been an issue for the Eagles, who faced Seattle last Sunday without rushing leader Jordan Howard and without the team’s top two wide receivers, Nelson Agholor and Alshon Jeffery. To help out at running back, the Eagles re-signed former Dolphins player Jay Ajayi, though he had only 16 yards on six attempts against Seattle. The Eagles boast one of the top tight end tandems in the NFL with Zack Ertz and 2018 second-round pick Dallas Goedert. Ertz, who last year set an NFL record for receptions by a tight end, leads the team by a wide margin with his 67 catches and Goedert is the team leader in touchdown receptions with four. Quarterback Carson Wentz, the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, has exemplified the team’s inconsistency on offense. He has three games with a passer rating of 100 or higher this season, including two in impressive road victories against the Green Bay Packers and the Buffalo Bills. The strength of the Philadelphia defense is the front four, which features the team’s top two sack leaders — ends Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett — as well as four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. On special teams, Jake Elliott is the only kicker in the NFL with at least 10 attempts who is perfect on field goals this season — he’s 14-for-14, including a long of 53 yards. Doug Pederson, the former Dolphins quarterback who finished off the 1993 victory that made Don Shula the winningest coach in NFL history, is in his fourth season as Eagles head coach.
KEY NEW FACES: T Andre Dillard (draft-1st round), RB Miles Sanders (draft-2nd), WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (draft-2nd), QB Josh McCown (N.Y. Jets), RB Jordan Howard (Chicago), DE Genard Avery (Cleveland), LB Duke Riley (Atlanta)
KEY VETERANS GONE: QB Nick Foles, RB Wendell Smallwood, WR Golden Tate, DE Michael Bennett, DT Haloti Ngata, LB Jordan Hicks, RB Corey Clement (IR), WR DeSean Jackson (IR), RB Darren Sproles (IR)
Final Injury Report
|Miami Dolphins
|Out
|Doubtful
|Questionable
|CB Ken Crawley (shoulder)
|CB Ryan Lewis (chest)
|S Steven Parker (groin)
|CB Ken Webster (ankle)
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Out
|Doubtful
|Questionable
|RB Jordan Howard (shoulder)
|TE Zach Ertz (hamstring)