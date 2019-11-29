Ryan Lewis Working Towards Earning A Longer Stay In Miami

“I think it’s the goal of every NFL player,” Lewis said. “No one wants to be the guy that always moved around. After getting let go a couple of times, I just had enough, so being able to establish myself here, that’s what wakes me up in the morning knowing that I’m fighting for something bigger than myself, for my family. That’s what’s really driving me right now, so I’m hoping to just keep improving, keep doing what I do and hopefully find a home around here.”