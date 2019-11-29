Final Injury Report: Eagles vs. Dolphins

The Dolphins will have wide receivers Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns in the lineup when they face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
Both players were full participants in practice Friday after being limited the previous two days, and neither had a game status designation on the final injury report of the week.
The Dolphins listed four players as questionable for the game against the Eagles, all of them defensive backs.
The four are cornerbacks Ken Crawley (shoulder), Ryan Lewis (chest) and Ken Webster (ankle), along with safety Steven Parker (groin). Lewis and Webster were full participants in practice Friday, while Crawley and Parker were limited.
The other six players who were on the injury report this week will be available: LB Jerome Baker, RB Kalen Ballage, DE Taco Charlton, QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, Hurns and Wilson.
Philadelphia listed two players as questionable Friday, one of them being starting tight end Zach Ertz. He was limited in practice Friday with a hamstring injury.
Also listed as questionable was running back Jordan Howard, who missed the Eagles game against the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday because of a shoulder injury.