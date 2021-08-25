PRESS RELEASE: AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation Inks First Sports Partnership with Multi-Year Agreement with Miami Dolphins

Aug 25, 2021 at 12:02 PM

Miami Gardens, FL (August 25, 2021) – AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation announced today a multi-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. The partnership, AmeriSave's first with a professional sports organization, will have the established and trusted direct mortgage lender receive prominent branding at Hard Rock Stadium events, a targeted social campaign and marketing across radio broadcasts and team content.

"We are excited about the opportunity to partner with AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation on a multi-faceted relationship that will bring awareness and engagement opportunities to our fans across South Florida," said Jeremy Walls, Chief Revenue Officer of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. "Our shared values align on innovation in the digital space and the importance of technology driven data. We look forward to connecting our brands." 

"As a South Florida resident, I am personally excited about this partnership" said Patrick Market, CEO of AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation. "Although the South Florida market has been one of our strongest markets, we're always looking for ways to increase our awareness so that more Floridians can benefit from AmeriSave's various programs. Like the Dolphins, adaptability and innovation are second nature to AmeriSave. A partnership like this is fundamental to our growth, which ultimately benefits our customers - providing them more saving opportunities when it comes to investing in a home.

AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation is a direct mortgage lender operating in 49 states and DC. Known as a pioneer of digital origination, AmeriSave makes it easy to execute the loan process online and offers low rates for its different products, including conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA and USDA loans. Many AmeriSave customers choose to "self-serve" all or most of their loan transactions with this intuitive software that drives speed and significantly lowers the cost to produce a loan. In turn, AmeriSave passes this savings along to thousands of customers each month.

For more information on AmeriSave, please visit amerisave.com.

AmeriSave 16x9

About AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation

Founded in 2002, AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation is a leading mortgage lender best known for pioneering the first truly digital mortgage experience to borrowers. With six major loan centers located across the U.S., AmeriSave is a direct to consumer lender, licensed in 49 states and D.C., FNMA, FHLMC, GNMA approved. For more information, visit amerisave.com. NMLS ID #1168

About the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins, owned by Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, are the oldest major-league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida, having joined the NFL as part of the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The organization has played in five Super Bowls, winning championships following the 1972 (VII) and 1973 (VIII) seasons. The franchise also has won five conference championships and 13 division championships. The Dolphins play home games at Hard Rock Stadium and train at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens. For more information, visit Dolphins.com.

