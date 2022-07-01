PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins and Baptist Health Foundation on Training Facility Tour, Announce Fins Weekend for 2023

Jul 01, 2022 at 10:15 AM

Miami Gardens, Fla. – Members of the Miami Dolphins joined executives and doctors from Baptist Health for a tour and private dinner of the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida. At the dinner, Tom Garfinkel, Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, announced the return of Fins Weekend in 2023 with Baptist Health Orthopedic Care's Youth Athletic Outreach Program serving as the beneficiary of the popular event.

For more than two decades, Fins Weekend has been a staple in South Florida, bringing together players, coaches, cheerleaders, and the community to benefit the Miami Dolphins Foundation. After a two-year hiatus, the event will return in 2023 bigger and better than ever through a partnership with Baptist Health Foundation on a fishing tournament and exclusive Hook & Tackle Captains Party.

In addition, the Miami Dolphins Foundation provided Baptist Heath Foundation with a check for $300,000 as part of the organization's $1.5 million commitment to support Baptist Health Orthopedic Care's Youth Athletic Outreach Program. This gift represents a significant and wide-ranging commitment to support player health and safety, benefiting South Florida students, coaches and parents.

Through Baptist Health Orthopedic Care's Youth Athletic Outreach Program, the Dolphins sponsor trainers for youth football league games throughout South Florida. In addition, the program provides free athletic and EKG screenings and high schools game coverage including physician and trainers. Furthermore, both organizations will continue to partner on health seminars, injury prevention and training events.

