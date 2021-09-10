PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Announce Don Shula Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 2 at Hard Rock Stadium

Sep 10, 2021 at 01:05 PM
CoachShula16x9

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced that they will host the Don Shula Celebration of Life at 4:30pm, Saturday, October 2 at Hard Rock Stadium. This will serve as the first public ceremony honoring Coach Shula since his passing on May 4, 2020. The event is free and open to the public with attending fans receiving a special commemorative Don Shula 347 patch. Registration is now open at https://www.miamidolphins.com/don-shula/. This event will be the day before the Dolphins Alumni Weekend game against the Indianapolis Colts at 1pm, Sunday, October 3.

The event will feature remarks from the Shula family with panel discussions from several Dolphins alumni including Bob Baumhower, Kim Bokamper, Larry Csonka, Bob Griese, Larry Little, Dan Marino, John Offerdahl, Joe Rose, and Dwight Stephenson.

Shula, the winningest coach in the history of the National Football League, is the coach of the league's only undefeated team. Shula's record as head coach of the Dolphins (1970-95) and before that as head coach of the Colts (1963-69) is unmatched in the National Football League. In 1995, he concluded his 33rd season as an NFL head coach and his 26th season as head coach of the Dolphins. He fashioned a career record of 347-173-6 (.665), including a regular season mark of 328-156-6 (.676), and his 347 victories are the most by any coach in the history of the NFL.

In addition, Shula won Super Bowl titles in 1972 and 1973 and is one of only six coaches in NFL history to win consecutive Super Bowls. His 1972 team went 17-0, recording the only undefeated season in NFL annals. Before joining the Dolphins, Shula spent seven years (1963-69) as head coach of the Colts where he was a three-time winner of the NFL Coach of the Year award. In that span he compiled a record of 73-26-4 (.728) and advanced to the playoffs four times, including two appearances in the NFL Championship Game, in 1964 and 1968 after 12-2 and 13-1 campaigns, respectively. He became the youngest head coach (33 years old) in the history of the NFL when he was named the Colts' head coach in 1963.

