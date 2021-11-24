PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Feeds More Than 8,500 with Thanksgiving Meals Throughout South Florida

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins impacted more than 8,500 South Florida community members in hosting and contributing to a series of Thanksgiving meal distributions from Tuesday, Nov. 16 – Tuesday, Nov. 23. The team collaborated with the Miami Dolphins Foundation, Football UNITES™ community partners, local minority-owned restaurants, team partners, Miami Gardens churches and dignitaries to feed those in-need in the days leading up to the holiday.
"The Miami Dolphins are excited to make a year-round impact in our community, especially during Thanksgiving," Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins said. "These meals unite our community and we recognize the additional need to not only support families, but local businesses during this time."
"We're proud to partner with the Miami Dolphins and Feeding South Florida to ensure thousands of South Florida families can fill their pantries and have a great Thanksgiving," said Nathan Landsbaum, President and CEO of Sunshine Health. Ambetter from Sunshine Health presented the Thanksgiving meal distribution at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 23.
Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program Thanksgiving distribution events included:
- Tuesday, Nov. 16: Miami Dolphins S Sheldrick Redwine hosted a drive-thru Thanksgiving donation distributing 333 meals at the Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade.
- Saturday, Nov. 20: The Miami Dolphins Foundation in partnership with First Horizon Foundation hosted a drive-through Thanksgiving meal distribution at IberiaBank in Overtown. With 1,000 meals purchased by the Dolphins' Food Relief Program and provided by Black-owned restaurant The Licking, the initiative fed community members of organizations including Camillus House, Lotus House, the Overtown Optimist Club, Overtown Youth Center, YMCA Allapattah and the YWCA.
- Monday, Nov. 22: United Way of Broward's Mission United in partnership with the Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program distributed 800 meals to Broward County's military veterans, active reserve members and their families at the United Way of Broward County's Colker Center. Joined by Miami Dolphins LS Blake Ferguson, the Food Relief Program coordinated with veteran owned business S&J Catering to purchase and provide 600 meals in continuation of the program's efforts to support local minority-owned businesses.
- Monday, Nov. 22: Miami Dolphins LB Jerome Baker in collaboration with the Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ program hosted a Thanksgiving distribution with the North Miami Police Department. Preselected by the North Miami Police Athletic League (NMPAL), 20 families had the opportunity to interact with Baker as they picked up meal kits and Dolphins giveaways. Baker purchased 20 Publix meal boxes capable of feeding a family of four complete with a turkey and sides.
- Tuesday, Nov. 22: Miami Dolphins CB Xavien Howard distributed 35 Publix meal boxes to families at the Boys and Girls Club of Broward County. Howard purchased the meal kits capable of feeding a family of four.
- Tuesday, Nov. 23: Miami Dolphins DE Christian Wilkins partnered with Dade County Federal Credit Union (DCFCU) to distribute 120 Thanksgiving turkeys to preselected families of DCFCU's Head Start Program in Homestead, FL.
- Tuesday, Nov. 23: The Miami Dolphins hosted a drive-through Thanksgiving Meal Distribution presented by Ambetter from Sunshine Health at Hard Rock Stadium. Joined by Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores and players Cethan Carter, Gerrid Doaks, Sam Eguavoen, Liam Eichenberg, Blake Ferguson, Mike Gesicki, Jevon Holland, Mack Hollins, Patrick Laird, Hunter Long, Greg Mancz, Kirk Merritt, Nik Needham, Jaelan Phillips, Jason Sanders, Zach Sieler, Durham Smythe and Albert Wilson, as well as Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders and staff, the team distributed 1,000 meal boxes from Feeding South Florida to community members. In coordination with Feeding South Florida, Break the Cycle, Miami Gardens churches and dignitaries, the event provided meal boxes capable of feeding a household of 4-6 people consisting of a turkey, fresh produce, and sides.
- Tuesday Nov. 23: Miami Dolphins DE Emmanuel Ogbah hosted a drive-through Thanksgiving distribution providing 300 meals to the Northwest unit of the Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade.
- Tuesday, Nov. 23: The Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program teamed up with Miami-Dade County District 8 Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins to distribute 300 Thanksgiving turkeys and 300 desserts to South Dade families in need. The Food Relief Program purchased desserts from locally owned small businesses Lola the Baker, Redland Ice Cream & Bakery and The Fudge Pie Co.