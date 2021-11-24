PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Feeds More Than 8,500 with Thanksgiving Meals Throughout South Florida

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins impacted more than 8,500 South Florida community members in hosting and contributing to a series of Thanksgiving meal distributions from Tuesday, Nov. 16 – Tuesday, Nov. 23. The team collaborated with the Miami Dolphins Foundation, Football UNITES™ community partners, local minority-owned restaurants, team partners, Miami Gardens churches and dignitaries to feed those in-need in the days leading up to the holiday.

"The Miami Dolphins are excited to make a year-round impact in our community, especially during Thanksgiving," Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins said. "These meals unite our community and we recognize the additional need to not only support families, but local businesses during this time."