Ramsey Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The NFL announced that Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday's win vs. Las Vegas.

It's Ramsey's second AFC Defensive Player of the Week honor. He also earned the honor for his performance on Dec. 24, 2016 vs. Tennessee when he returned an interception for a touchdown for Jacksonville.

Ramsey had two interceptions in Miami's win. His first interception came in the third quarter when he undercut a pass on the opening play of a Raiders drive and got the ball back to the Dolphins offense. Then with under 30 seconds to play in a one-score game, he picked off Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell again, this time in the end zone to preserve the Dolphins victory.

It was the third multi-interception game of Ramsey's career and his second in his past four games played, dating back to last season. He became the first Dolphins player since Dec. 2, 2018 (Xavien Howard) to have multiple interceptions in a game.

Ramsey now has three interceptions in three games played since returning from injured reserve for the Week 8 contest vs. New England. He has six interceptions in his last six games played, dating back to last season.

This is the fourth Player of the Week award for the Dolphins this season after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 1 at the L.A. Chargers, running back De'Von Achane was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 3 vs. Denver and running back Raheem Mostert was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 6 vs. Carolina. The last time the Dolphins won at least four Player of the Week awards in the same season was 2020, when they had three AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honorees (Jason Sanders – Week 5 at San Francisco, Jakeem Grant – Week 8 vs. L.A. Rams and Jason Sanders – Week 17 at Las Vegas) and one AFC Defensive Player of the Week winner (Kyle Van Noy – Week 13 vs. Cincinnati).