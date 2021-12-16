Roster Moves: Dolphins Make Roster Moves - December 16

Dec 16, 2021 at 04:06 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed wide receiver Jaylen Waddle on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Miami also placed running back Gerrid Doaks on the practice squad/COVID-19 list and signed running back Jordan Scarlett to the practice squad.

Waddle has started all 13 games for the Dolphins this season. He's recorded 86 receptions for 849 yards (9.9 avg.) and four touchdowns. His 86 receptions are a Dolphins rookie record and lead all NFL rookies this season. Waddle originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (sixth overall) by Miami in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Jordan Scarlett RB 5-11 200 2/9/96 2 Florida '19 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. FA, '21

