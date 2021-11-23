Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign S Parks, Place CB Perry and LB Scarlett on IR

Nov 23, 2021 at 04:01 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed safety Will Parks off San Francisco's practice squad. The team also placed cornerback Jamal Perry and linebacker Brennan Scarletton injured reserve.

Parks has played in 72 NFL games with 18 starts over five seasons with Denver (2016-20) and Philadelphia (2020). He's totaled 163 career tackles (117 solo), two sacks, four interceptions, 13 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (219th overall) by Denver in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Perry has played in 31 games with seven starts for the Dolphins over the past three seasons (2019-21). He's totaled 72 tackles (47 solo), one interception and two passes defensed. Perry played in four games for the Dolphins in 2021, making two special teams tackles. He joined the team on Feb. 15, 2019. Perry originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Philadelphia on May 11, 2017.

Scarlett joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent on March 22, 2021. He's played in 11 games with four starts for the Dolphins this season, totaling 15 tackles (five solo) and one pass defensed. Scarlett played the first five seasons of his NFL career (2016-20) for Houston. He's played in a total of 67 career games with 26 starts, making 135 tackles (80 solo), 5.5 sacks, one interception, six passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Scarlett originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Houston on May 6, 2016.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Will Parks S 6-0 200 7/29/94 6 Arizona '16 Philadelphia, Pa. FA, '21

Related Content

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins and Dairy Council of Florida Celebrates Continued Commitment to Youth Health and Wellness Through Hometown Grants Program

The Miami Dolphins in partnership with the Dairy Council of Florida and Fuel Up to Play60 surprised the students of McNicol Middle School in Broward County with a $10,000 grant as part of the partnership's continued commitment towards supporting youth health and wellness through the Hometown Grants Program on Friday, Nov. 19.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Elevate RB Johnson

 The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated running back Duke Johnson to the active roster for Sunday's game.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign S Redwine to Practice Squad, Release QB Dolegala

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed safety Sheldrick Redwine to the practice squad and released quarterback Jake Dolegala from the practice squad.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves - Week 11

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed CB Jamal Perry to the active roster and LB Kobe Jones and QB Jake Luton to the practice squad.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed tackle Greg Little on injured reserve and waived safety Sheldrick Redwine. The team also signed defensive tackle Andrew Billings to the practice squad and released defensive end Jabaal Sheard from the practice squad.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Place OL Mancz on IR, Sign C Tom to Active Roster

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed OL Greg Mancz on IR and signed C Cameron Tom to the Active Roster
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign Evan Boehm to Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed center Evan Boehm to the practice squad.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Elevate LB Biegel and WR Merritt

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated linebacker Vince Biegel and wide receiver Kirk Merritt for Sunday's game.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins awarded Hodge off waivers

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have been awarded linebacker Darius Hodge off waivers from Cincinnati.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Place WR Parker on IR

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed wide receiver DeVante Parker on injured reserve. 
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Launch Subscription Wine Club and Brand

'347 Club' Memberships Available Now and Club Seniority Based on Sign Up Date
Advertising