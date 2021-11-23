Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign S Parks, Place CB Perry and LB Scarlett on IR

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed safety Will Parks off San Francisco's practice squad. The team also placed cornerback Jamal Perry and linebacker Brennan Scarletton injured reserve.

Parks has played in 72 NFL games with 18 starts over five seasons with Denver (2016-20) and Philadelphia (2020). He's totaled 163 career tackles (117 solo), two sacks, four interceptions, 13 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (219th overall) by Denver in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Perry has played in 31 games with seven starts for the Dolphins over the past three seasons (2019-21). He's totaled 72 tackles (47 solo), one interception and two passes defensed. Perry played in four games for the Dolphins in 2021, making two special teams tackles. He joined the team on Feb. 15, 2019. Perry originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Philadelphia on May 11, 2017.