Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign S Redwine to Practice Squad, Release QB Dolegala

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed safety Sheldrick Redwine to the practice squad and released quarterback Jake Dolegala from the practice squad.
Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves - Week 11
The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed CB Jamal Perry to the active roster and LB Kobe Jones and QB Jake Luton to the practice squad.
Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves
The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed tackle Greg Little on injured reserve and waived safety Sheldrick Redwine. The team also signed defensive tackle Andrew Billings to the practice squad and released defensive end Jabaal Sheard from the practice squad.
Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Place OL Mancz on IR, Sign C Tom to Active Roster
The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed OL Greg Mancz on IR and signed C Cameron Tom to the Active Roster
Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign Evan Boehm to Practice Squad
The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed center Evan Boehm to the practice squad.
Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Elevate LB Biegel and WR Merritt
The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated linebacker Vince Biegel and wide receiver Kirk Merritt for Sunday's game.
Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins awarded Hodge off waivers
The Miami Dolphins today announced they have been awarded linebacker Darius Hodge off waivers from Cincinnati.
Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Place WR Parker on IR
The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed wide receiver DeVante Parker on injured reserve.
PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Launch Subscription Wine Club and Brand
'347 Club' Memberships Available Now and Club Seniority Based on Sign Up Date
Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves - Week 8
The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed running back Patrick Laird to the active roster. They have also elevated linebacker Vince Biegel and cornerback Jamal Perry for Sunday's game.
PRESS RELEASE: Dolphins Challenge Cancer Presents $6.3M Contribution in Support of Cancer Research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
The Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC) presented a record breaking $6.3M contribution in support of funding innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, during an on-field halftime celebration on Sunday, Oct. 24.