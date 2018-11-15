The V Foundation Continues Collaboration with Miami Dolphins,Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and ESPN for Victory Over Cancer®

Nov 15, 2018 at 01:43 PM
CARY, NC (October 29, 2018) – The V Foundation for Cancer Research, a top-rated cancer research charity, is excited to announce a continued collaboration with the Miami Dolphins and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine to support critical cancer research. Earlier this year, the collaboration awarded a $200,000 grant to Dr. Sara St. George at Sylvester for her work in creating a program that uses the internet and mobile devices to help Hispanic and black female cancer survivors lead their families in keeping a healthy weight.

"We are thrilled to invest in the Miami community through innovative research," said Susan Braun, Chief Executive Officer of the V Foundation. "It takes incredible teamwork like this to make advancements in cancer research; and it is an honor to continue the partnership between us, the Miami Dolphins, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and ESPN."

The Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC) will contribute $200,000 to the V Foundation during the month of October. The funds will be matched by the V Foundation for two, $200,000 Early Career Investigator Grants to be awarded at Sylvester. The partnership will bring continued V Foundation resources to the South Florida-area to fund emerging researchers in the Dolphins' community. The continued partnership demonstrates the power of working as one team to fight this terrible disease.

"We're proud to partner with the V Foundation for Cancer Research and support the critical impact they make to fight cancer," Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President & Executive Director of the Dolphins Cancer Challenge Jennifer Jehn said. "Cancer impacts us all and we at the Miami Dolphins are committed to fighting this disease at every turn and providing resources for innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center."

The Dolphins are hosting the DCC with a mission to improve people's lives through financial support for innovative cancer research at South Florida's only academic-based cancer center – Sylvester. Since its inception, the DCC has raised more than $27.5 million, donating 100% of participant-raised funds to research. The DCC continues to solidify its position as the largest event fundraiser in the NFL.

To highlight the continued partnership, ESPN's "Sunday NFLCountdown" featured the Dolphins visiting cancer patients at Sylvester. The partnership is part of ESPN's Blitz Cancer campaign, which pairs the V Foundation with professional football teams to support all types of cancer research at NCI-designated cancer centers in team markets.

"Sylvester's new relationship with the DCC and the V Foundation has already paid off with the incredible work being done by Dr. Sara St. George." said Stephen D. Nimer, M.D., Director of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. "The expansion of this relationship will further launch the successful careers of our incredibly talented junior faculty members and support their emerging cancer research."

The V Foundation Early Career Investigator Grant supports young tenure-track researchers early in their careers by funding projects either laboratory-based fundamental research or translational research. Learn more about George, the 2018 grantee, and her research here.

"This joint collaboration with three incredible champions – the V Foundation, the Miami Dolphins and the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center – demonstrates the power of working as ONE team to fight this terrible disease," said Kevin Martinez, Vice President of ESPN Corporate Citizenship. "Together, we will BLITZ Cancer!"

For more information about the V Foundation, its grant program or to donate, please visit www.jimmyv.org.

