Top Quotes | Media Availability - April 27

LB Jaelan Phillips

On being a tough evaluator of himself

"I'm really critical of myself and I have a lot of high aspirations and I want to do everything I can to help the team and so for me, not being able to come in every single down to help the team, that's something where I took it on myself where I'm going to work on this. So the sacks were nice, but ultimately it's more than just sacks. It's more than just production. It's about how you fit into the defense and what are you doing to contribute to the team as a whole. So yeah, I'm just constantly trying to better myself and improve the things that I need to improve on."

On how he's grown from this time last year until now

"Yeah, I think I've definitely toughened up on the mental standpoint of things and just learning about what the league is and how to manage my expectations like I said. But yeah, it's crazy to think that basically a year ago tomorrow was draft night and just the whirlwind of emotions and just how this year went, it's pretty crazy. I'm just looking to take everything from last year and just keep building on it."

On what he's been doing this offseason