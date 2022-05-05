Top Quotes | Media Availability - May 4

"It was great. It was a great experience. I felt super motivated. That was one of the best moments for me as a young player, as a competitor really. To see those guys out there, like this is the goal, this is where I want to get to. Having 'X' (Xavien Howard) there, 'X' is awesome. The whole time I was with him, tracking him, interviewing him or whatnot, he's a better guy than he is a football player. Seeing people that have been good in the league for a long time when I was a kid – like I saw Joe Haden and it was cool because I was like 'what's up.' And he was like 'I know who you are. What's good, Jevon?' He knew my name. I'm Jevon Holland, but that's Joe Haden. Do you know how many pairs of Jordan cleats he's got? That alone blew my mind. I told my dad the same thing and my brother too. That was dope."