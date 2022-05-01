Top Quotes - Players | Media Availability - April 29 & 30

QB Skylar Thompson

(On the biggest challenge he sees about his opportunity to compete in Miami)

"Yeah, well first and foremost, I've got to get my foot in the door and start learning the playbook and just be a great teammate. That's what I'm here – I'm here to win and whatever that may look like, whatever my role is on the team, I'm going to own my role and I'm going to do whatever it takes to help the Miami Dolphins win. That's what I'm – I'm so excited. I'm so excited to get into the room, to get down in the building down in Miami and get to work. Ultimately I'm – like I said – I'm coming to win and whatever that may look like, that's what I'm focused on. I'm focused on winning, being the best teammate and leader I possibly can be and making an impact on my teammates and making those around me better. That's what I'm mainly focused on."

(On how he feels about being one of the older prospects in the draft)