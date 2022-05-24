Top Quotes - Players | Media Availability - May 24

Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, punter Thomas Morstead, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, safety Eric Rowe, tight end Hunter Long, running back Myles Gaskin and wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. met with the media following today's fifth OTA practice. Check out the top quotes from their media availabilities.
DT CHRISTIAN WILKINS
(On how OTAs have been going so far)
"It's been a lot of fun. It's been good. The guys have been working every day, trying to be our best. It's been competitive. There has been some days, some plays where the offense has dominated. There has been plays and days where the defense has dominated. It's just been fun and competitive. That's all you can ask for. Guys who are coming out here in the spring, when we don't have to be out here, just competing and that makes it fun."
P THOMAS MORSTEAD
(On why he wanted to play for the Dolphins)
"Look at this (points to the blue sky and training facility). I had a great career in New Orleans, 12 years, Super Bowl, Pro Bowl and whenever I was done there, I just wasn't done. My kids are getting old enough now that they know what's going on, they got to see dad respond to getting fired and having to persevere a little bit. It was a good opportunity for me to show them how I felt was best to respond and they're old enough to know what's going on now. We wanted to provide them a great experience that hopefully they'll remember as a positive one."
WR TYREEK HILL
(On how hard he works on the practice field every day)
"That's what I do, man. Like when I came here, I signed up to work. I didn't sign up just for the paycheck. I also signed up to be a team leader and also lead this team and show this team how I do things. And how I do things is I work hard and I want the guys behind me to follow that. So I just can't be a guy in our locker just saying, 'hey, you guys should be doing this, doing that.' I've got to be that guy who's willing to come out on the field and work hard and show these young guys how to get the job done and potentially win a Super Bowl, so that's what I'm here for."
S ERIC ROWE
(On returning a lot of coaches and players on defense this offseason)
"It's been good. Every year there are new teammates and a couple of new coaches sprinkled in. It's never the same team so it's nothing new to me. You just re-introduce yourself, learn new people, learn their stories and build that trust on the field."
TE HUNTER LONG
(On what he took away from his rookie season)
"I learned a lot Year 1 on and off the field. It's a huge growth phase for anyone to make that leap. I learned a lot about myself and what I can do. My work ethic hasn't changed. I'm going to come out and do what I do."
(On what it's like learning from his new position coach, Jon Embree)
"He's been fantastic. He's a great tight ends coach. He's a great coach in general. I've loved having him and learned a lot from him already. I'm excited to learn more."
RB MYLES GASKIN
(On entering this season with a lot of changes)
"I'm just taking it day-by-day. I think Coach (McDaniel) just brings a different energy. The whole coaching staff brings a different energy. It's refreshing … I'm just excited to learn a new offense. I'm just learning and picking it up. You've got to study all these types of things during OTAs. It kind of feels like school a little bit. You just have to take the time to learn this offense. I'm excited for it. I'm very excited."
WR LYNN BOWDEN JR.
(On how being a former quarterback helps him learn offenses)
"It's a good thing. I just look at it, when I'm learning, I look at it from a quarterback's perspective, so I know everything from left to right."
(On how beneficial it is to work with QB Tua Tagovailoa)
"The chemistry is good there. That's my boy. Outside of football, everything that we've met about outside of here, it wasn't just about football. Me and him got closer as brothers. It will help out here but I'm out here competing with everybody."