Top Quotes - Players | Media Availability - May 24

"That's what I do, man. Like when I came here, I signed up to work. I didn't sign up just for the paycheck. I also signed up to be a team leader and also lead this team and show this team how I do things. And how I do things is I work hard and I want the guys behind me to follow that. So I just can't be a guy in our locker just saying, 'hey, you guys should be doing this, doing that.' I've got to be that guy who's willing to come out on the field and work hard and show these young guys how to get the job done and potentially win a Super Bowl, so that's what I'm here for."