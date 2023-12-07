Vote Now: 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games Voting

The 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon is returning to Orlando, Florida atCamping World Stadium on February 4, 2024. Fan voting is open, and you can select your favorite Dolphins to the 2024 Pro Bowl roster.
This year's Pro Bowl Games will feature the league's biggest stars in a multi-day competition between AFC and NFC players. The weekend will conclude with a flag football game between each conference, coached by Peyton Manning and Eli Manning.
Fans can vote directly on the Miami Dolphins website, NFL website, or by texting DOLPHINS to 635635. A social media vote opens on X, formally known as Twitter, on December 11.
The following Miami Dolphins players participated in last year's Pro Bowl Games:
- T Terron Armstead
- LB Bradley Chubb
- WR Tyreek Hill
- CB Xavien Howard
This year, the Dolphins have a number of players nominated for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games:
- Leading the Dolphins offense, Tagovailoa has thrown for 3.457 yards, which ranks third in the league, along with 24 total touchdowns, which is second in the league. Tagovailoa has averaged 8.6 yards per pass attempt and completed over 70 percent % of his passes so far this season.
WR Tyreek Hill
- Tyreek Hill leads the league in several statistical categories across NFL wide receivers including receiving yards (1.481), receiving touchdowns (12), plays of over 20+ yards (24) and plays over 40+ yards (9).
RB Raheem Mostert
- Raheem Mostert leads the league in rushing touchdowns (14) and is third in rushing yards with 828, second only to Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry. Mostert is also tied for the most explosive runs over 20+ yards (7).
RB De'Von Achane
- Through six games this season, Achane has rushed for 534 yards and seven touchdowns along with 101 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Achane has averaged 9.5 yards per carry. Achane has the second-most touchdowns through his first six career games in NFL history. Only Eric Dickerson has more (10).
FB Alec Ingold
- Alec Ingold was named the Miami Dolphins nominee for the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year. For more information on Ingold's impact in the community and to cast your vote for the Walter Payton Man of the Year, please visit here: NFL.com/ManOfTheYear. Ingold has been a versatile weapon for the league's top-rated offense (428.4) and serves as a lead blocker for the NFL's second-ranked rushing attack (143.3).
OT Austin Jackson
- Austin Jackson is the only player who has started all 12 games on a Miami offensive line and the protector of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's blindside, contributing to the Dolphins lead in numerous NFL offensive categories, such as total offense (428.4), passing offense (285.1), yards per play (6.9) and yards per rush (5.3).
- Christian Wilkins has recorded 6.5 sacks so far this season, tying Dolphins' defenders Bradley Chubb, Zach Sieler and Jaelan Phillips. It's tied for the third-most sacks by a defensive tackle in the league.
LB Bradley Chubb
- Bradley Chubb has recorded 6.5 sacks and forced four fumbles this season, the most the linebacker has recorded in a single season.
CB Jalen Ramsey
- Through five games this season, Jalen Ramsey leads the Dolphins in interceptions (3) and has made an impact in the secondary since returning from injury in Week 8 vs the Patriots.
Additional Miami Dolphins players have been nominated to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games ballot:
Offense
- Austin Jackson, T*
- Terron Armstead, T*
- Rob Hunt, G
- Isaiah Wynn, G
- Connor Williams, C*
- Alec Ingold, FB*
- Durham Smythe, TE
- Raheem Mostert, RB*
- De'Von Achane, RB
- Tyreek Hill, WR*
- Jaylen Waddle, WR*
- Tua Tagovailoa, QB*
Defense
- Christian Wilkins, DT*
- Zach Sieler, DT
- Bradley Chubb, OLB*
- Jaelan Phillips, OLB
- Andrew Van Ginkel, OLB
- Jerome Baker, ILB
- David Long, ILB
- Xavien Howard, CB*
- Kader Kohou, CB
- Jalen Ramsey, CB*
- Jevon Holland, FS*
- DeShon Elliott, SS
Specialists
- One special teamer – LB Duke Riley
- One return specialist – WR Braxton Berrios
- Kicker – Jason Sanders
- LS – Blake Ferguson
- Punter – Jake Bailey
Cast your vote now! Vote online or text DOLPHINS to 635635 now. Remember, 2024 Pro Bowl fan voting closes on December 25!