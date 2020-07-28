Xavien Howard Placed On Active/PUP List

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed cornerback Xavien Howard on the active/physically unable to perform list and linebacker Calvin Munson on the active/non-football injury list.
Howard has played in 40 games with 39 starts in four seasons (2016-19) with the Dolphins. He has 140 tackles (108 solo), one sack, 12 interceptions, 35 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in his career. Howard was named the Dan Marino Team MVP in 2018 after tying for the NFL lead with seven interceptions. He also earned a Pro Bowl selection that season. Howard originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (38th overall) by the Dolphins in the 2016 NFL draft.
Munson joined the Dolphins on Dec. 17, 2019. He played in two games for the Dolphins last year, totaling seven tackles (five solo). Munson also had stints with New England (2018-19) and the N.Y. Giants (2017-18). He played in 14 games with five starts as a rookie with the Giants in 2017. Munson originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Giants on May 12, 2017.