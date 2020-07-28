Xavien Howard Placed On Active/PUP List

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed cornerback Xavien Howard on the active/physically unable to perform list and linebacker Calvin Munson on the active/non-football injury list.

Howard has played in 40 games with 39 starts in four seasons (2016-19) with the Dolphins. He has 140 tackles (108 solo), one sack, 12 interceptions, 35 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in his career. Howard was named the Dan Marino Team MVP in 2018 after tying for the NFL lead with seven interceptions. He also earned a Pro Bowl selection that season. Howard originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (38th overall) by the Dolphins in the 2016 NFL draft.