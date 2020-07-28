Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020 04:00 PM

Xavien Howard Placed On Active/PUP List

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed cornerback Xavien Howard on the active/physically unable to perform list and linebacker Calvin Munson on the active/non-football injury list.

Howard has played in 40 games with 39 starts in four seasons (2016-19) with the Dolphins. He has 140 tackles (108 solo), one sack, 12 interceptions, 35 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in his career. Howard was named the Dan Marino Team MVP in 2018 after tying for the NFL lead with seven interceptions. He also earned a Pro Bowl selection that season. Howard originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (38th overall) by the Dolphins in the 2016 NFL draft.

Munson joined the Dolphins on Dec. 17, 2019. He played in two games for the Dolphins last year, totaling seven tackles (five solo). Munson also had stints with New England (2018-19) and the N.Y. Giants (2017-18). He played in 14 games with five starts as a rookie with the Giants in 2017. Munson originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Giants on May 12, 2017.

Related Content

Auburn defensive back Javaris Davis during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game against Minnesota Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
news

Miami Dolphins Awarded Javaris Davis, Make Roster Moves

The Dolphins announced multiple roster moves today.
Chicago Bears tight end Adam Shaheen warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
news

Miami Dolphins Acquire Adam Shaheen

Adam Shaheen acquired from Chicago in exchange for a conditional 2021 seventh-round pick.
Linebacker Trent Harris (97) during an NFL week 15 football game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on December 15th, 2019. (Carlos Goldman /Miami Dolphins)
news

Miami Dolphins Waive Trent Harris, Avery Moss

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived linebacker Trent Harris and defensive end Avery Moss.
Miami Dolphins Release Ricardo Louis, Waive Jake Rudock
news

Miami Dolphins Release Ricardo Louis, Waive Jake Rudock

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have released Ricardo Louis and waived Jake Rudock.
Miami Dolphins Waive Ray Lima
news

Miami Dolphins Waive Ray Lima

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived defensive tackle Ray Lima.
Robert Hunt - OT - Lousiana-Lafayette
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Robert Hunt

The Dolphins signed second-round tackle Robert Hunt.
Photo: Generic NFL Ball Image Asset (Miami Dolphins)
news

Dolphins Provide Tuition Support Through Nat Moore Scholarship & Vocational Endowment Program

 The Miami Dolphins announced three South Florida high school students as the 2020 scholarship recipients for the third annual Nat Moore Scholarship and Grant Endowment Program.
Auburn receiver Noah Igbinoghene returns a kick against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Noah Igbinoghene

The Dolphins signed first-round cornerback Noah Igbinoghene.
Photo: Field Goal Post Pad With NFL Shield Logo At Hard Rock Stadium
news

Dolphins Will Not Have Fans For Training Camp, Preseason Games; Announce Safety Initiatives For When Fans Return

Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium announce a series of initiatives designed to create a safe environment in 2020.
Graphic: Hard Rock Stadium GBAC Accreditation - 1st NFL Stadium
news

Hard Rock Stadium Celebrates GBAC STAR™ Facility Accreditation

Hard Rock Stadium was the first public facility to commit to earning GBAC STAR accreditation.
During the Food Fleet in Miami, FL on May 20th, 2020.
news

Dolphins, Truist Partnered To Provide 2,866 Meals For South Florida Community Through Local Food Trucks

The Miami Dolphins and Truist partnered to provide 2,866 meals over a six-week period to the South Florida community.

Advertising