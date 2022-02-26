Dolphins Today

Fins Focus: Showing Love to the Cornerbacks | Dolphins Today - February 26

Dolphins Today host Kimberly Bell gives fans an update on Coach McDaniel's coaching staff, shares the best soundbites from their introductory press conferences. Next, she sits down with Travis Wingfield, host of the Drive Time podcast, for a review of the team's cornerbacks, including Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, and touches on the addition of Sam Madison as Cornerbacks Coach / Pass Game Specialist. All this and more on today's episode of Dolphins Today!

Fins Focus: Showing Love to the Cornerbacks | Dolphins Today - February 26

Dolphins Today host Kimberly Bell gives fans an update on Coach McDaniel's coaching staff, shares the best soundbites from their introductory press conferences. Next, she sits down with Travis Wingfield, host of the Drive Time podcast, for a review of the team's cornerbacks, including Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, and touches on the addition of Sam Madison as Cornerbacks Coach / Pass Game Specialist. All this and more on today's episode of Dolphins Today!
Familiar Faces Join Dolphins Coaching Staff | Dolphins Today - February 23

Travis Wingfield discusses the 2022 Coaching Staff including former Dolphins Players Wes Welker (wide receivers), Sam Madison (cornerbacks/pass game specialist), and Patrick Surtain (defensive assistant). Also, the best of Mic'd up and a tour of Patrick Surtain's home.
Fins Focus: Identifying the Next Steps for Tua Tagovailoa | Dolphins Today - February 18

Johanna Torres discusses Head Coach Mike McDaniel, QB Tua Tagovailoa, and more, presented by Verizon.
Christian Wilkins Celebrates a Unique Victory | Dolphins Today - February 15

Johanna Torres discusses DT Christian Wilkins Bud Light Celly of the Year win, top celebrations from the 2021 season and more.
Fins Focus: Game Balls for the Linebackers Position Group | Dolphins Today - February 12

Johanna Torres discusses Head Coach Mike McDaniel's first week, linebackers position group, CB Xavien Howard and S Jevon Holland at the Pro Bowl, and more.
Welcome to Miami, Coach Mike McDaniel! | Dolphins Today - February 8

Johanna Torres sits down with new Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel and gives an overview of his coaching career thus far in the latest episode of Dolphins Today, presented by Verizon.
Fins Focus: Examining the Tight Ends' Contributions | Dolphins Today - February 4

Dolphins Today Johanna Torres discusses tight ends' contributions, Senior Bowl, CB Xavien Howard and S Jevon Holland at the 2022 Pro Bowl, and more.
Fins Focus: Checking in on the Defensive Line's Progress | Dolphins Today - January 28

Dolphins Today Johanna Torres discusses the defensive line's progress, and more.
Xavien Howard Celebrates His Latest Pro Bowl Selection | Dolphins Today - January 25

Dolphins Today Johanna Torres discusses the upcoming 2022 season, CB Xavien Howard, and more.
Diving Into the Improvements at Wide Receiver | Dolphins Today - January 21

Dolphins Today Johanna Torres discusses new offseason segment Fins Focus, wide receivers and more.
Locking Into The Rookie of The Year Race | Dolphins Today - January 19

Dolphins Today Johanna Torres discusses Rookie of the Year Finalist Jaylen Waddle and more.
Reflecting on the Strides Taken This Season | Dolphins Today - January 14

Dolphins Today Johanna Torres reflects on the season.
Week 18 Recap | Dolphins Today - January 11

Dolphins Today host Johanna Torres revisits our Week 18 victory over the Patriots, presented by Verizon.
Preparing For a Strong Finish at Home |  Dolphins Today - January 7

Dolphins Today Johanna Torres recaps the week of preparations leading into our Week 18 matchup on Sunday vs. the New England Patriots.
Recapping The Trip to Nashville | Dolphins Today - January 4 

Dolphins Today Johanna Torres recaps our Week 17 matchup in Tennessee.
Turning Up For Tennessee - Dolphins Today - December 31

Dolphins Today host Rachel Smith recaps the week of preparations leading into our Week 17 matchup in Tennessee.
Waddling Into The Win Column Once Again | Dolphins Today - December 29

Dolphins Today host Rachel Smith revisits our Week 16 win over the Saints, gives you a glimpse into traveling with the team, and much more!
Bracing For the Bright Lights of Monday Night Football | Dolphins Today - December 23

Dolphins Today Johanna Torres recaps the week of preparations leading into our Week 16 matchup in New Orleans on Monday Night Football.
Reaching .500 In a Big Way | Dolphins Today - December 21

Johanna Torres discusses the win vs the New York Jets and more in this week's episode of Dolphins Today.
Big-Game Energy Coming Off The Bye | Dolphins Today - December 17

Johanna Torres discusses the upcoming game vs the New York Jets and more in this week's episode of Dolphins Today.
Top Plays of the Team's Hot Stretch | Dolphins Today - December 14

Johanna Torres discusses the top plays, bye week and more in this week's episode of Dolphins Today.
Embracing the Bye Week | Dolphins Today - December 10

Johanna Torres discusses the bye week and more in this week's episode of Dolphins Today.
Good Win & Better Vibes | Dolphins Today - December 8

Johanna Torres recaps the Dolphins' Week 13 win over the Giants & more in this week's episode of Dolphins Today.
Charged Up For Week 13 | Dolphins Today - December 3

Jo Torres covers everything you need to know ahead of the Dolphins' Week 13 matchup vs. the New York Giants.
Rising to the Occasion | Dolphins Today - November 30

Johanna Torres recaps the Dolphins' Week 12 win over the Panthers & more in this week's episode of Dolphins Today.

