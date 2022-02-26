Fins Focus: Showing Love to the Cornerbacks | Dolphins Today - February 26

Dolphins Today host Kimberly Bell gives fans an update on Coach McDaniel's coaching staff, shares the best soundbites from their introductory press conferences. Next, she sits down with Travis Wingfield, host of the Drive Time podcast, for a review of the team's cornerbacks, including Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, and touches on the addition of Sam Madison as Cornerbacks Coach / Pass Game Specialist. All this and more on today's episode of Dolphins Today!