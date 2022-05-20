Dolphins Today
Welcome to Miami, Melvin Ingram | Dolphins Today - May 20
Dolphins Today Guest Host Kimberly Bell recaps the first week of OTAs, examines Melvin Ingram officially signing with the team, and more presented by Verizon.
OTAs Have Arrived | Dolphins Today - May 17
OTA's have arrived in South Florida as we check in with the rookies, get the latest from the practice field, hear from Coach McDaniel, Jaelan Phillips and more.
Our 2022 Schedule is Here | Dolphins Today - May 13
Dolphins Today Guest Host Kimberly Bell takes a look at our 2022 schedule, previews rookie minicamp, and more presented by Ticketmaster.
Busy Times at Hard Rock Stadium | Dolphins Today - May 10
Dolphins Today Guest Host Kimberly Bell discusses Sony Michel joining the squad, F1 in Miami, and more presented by Ticketmaster.
Race Weekend is Here | Dolphins Today - May 6
Dolphins Today Guest Host Kimberly Bell discusses draft picks OLB Cameron Goode, QB Skylar Thompson, our players and staff getting a tour of our track, QB Teddy Bridgewater receiving a key to the city of Louisville and more presented by ticketmaster.
2022 NFL Draft Recap | Dolphins Today - May 3
Dolphins Today Guest Host Kimberly Bell recaps the 2022 Draft and we get to know more about picks LB Channing Tindall, WR Erik Ezukanma, cheer auditions, and more presented by ticketmaster.
On The Clock in Miami | Dolphins Today - April 29
Dolphins Today Guest Host Kimberly Bell discusses the 2022 Draft, some of our current players remember their Draft experiences, and more presented by Socios.com.
Draft Week is Here | Dolphins Today - April 26
Dolphins Today Guest Host Kimberly Bell discusses the 2022 Draft, LB Jaelan Phillips on the Fish Tank, LS Blake Ferguson visiting a local Coast Guard base, and more presented by Socios.com.
Back at it With a Jam-Packed Week | Dolphins Today - April 22
Dolphins Today Guest Host Kimberly Bell recaps voluntary veteran minicamp, GM Chris Grier & QB Tua Tagovailoa's media availability, and more presented by Socios.com.
Prepping for the Road Ahead | Dolphins Today - April 19
Dolphins Today Guest Host Kimberly Bell discusses voluntary veteran minicamp, Co-Director of Player Personnel Adam Engroff sat down with Travis Wingfield to discuss some of our current guys, and more presented by Socios.com.
Christian Wilkins & Michael Deiter Take on Firefighting | Dolphins Today - April 15
Dolphins Today Guest Host Kimberly Bell examines players prepping for the season, provides a sneak peek of DT Christian Wilkins and C/G Michael Deiter firefighting, and more presented by Florida Technical College.
Sneak Peek: Tua Tagovailoa's Sit Down Interview | Dolphins Today - April 12
Dolphins Today Guest Host Kimberly Bell discusses signing Punter Thomas Morstead, giving back to the community through Tua Tagovailoa's foundation, a sneak peek into Tua's sit down interview, and more presented by NUC University – Florida Technical College.
Xavien's Extension and Week 1 Recap | Dolphins Today - April 8
Dolphins Today Guest Host Kimberly Bell discusses CB Xavien Howard's contract extension, recap of week one, and Travis Wingfield stops by to discuss free agency and more presented by NUC University – Florida Technical College.
Players are in the Building | Dolphins Today - April 5
Dolphins Today Guest Host Kimberly Bell discusses players returning for OTAs, CB Nik Needham re-signing, the process behind selecting current players during the draft, and more presented by NUC University – Florida Technical College.
Getting Ready for Offseason Workouts | Dolphins Today - April 1
Dolphins Today Guest Host Kimberly Bell discusses offseason, Coach McDaniel, our 2022 coaching staff, roster, and more presented by Univision Deportes Radio - WQBA 1140 AM.
Checking in From the NFL's Annual League Meeting | Dolphins Today – March 29
Dolphins Today Guest Host Kimberly Bell reviews Coach McDaniel and GM Chris Grier at the NFL's Annual Meeting, players enjoying the Miami Open, and more presented by Univision Deportes Radio - WQBA 1140 AM.
Welcome Tyreek and Terron | Dolphins Today - March 25
Dolphins Today Guest Host Kimberly Bell discusses signing tackle Terron Armstead, acquiring wide receiver Tyreek Hill, free agency moments and more, presented by Univision Deportes Radio - WQBA 1140 AM.
Miami, Meet: The New Guys | Dolphins Today - March 22
Dolphins Today Guest Host Kimberly Bell reviews our brand new 'Miami, Meet:' series, Assistant GM Marvin Allen sits down with Drive Time Host Travis Wingfield to break down the NFL Draft, and more presented by Univision Deportes Radio - WQBA 1140 AM.
Free Agency Frenzy | Dolphins Today - March 18
Dolphins Today Guest Host Kimberly Bell discusses free agency, combine, Safety Jevon Holland making pizza and more, presented by Verizon.
Fins Focus: Safeties | Dolphins Today - March 15
Dolphins Today Guest Host Kimberly Bell reviews Free Agency key dates, the final edition of Fins Focus, and more, presented by Verizon.
Fins Focus: Running Backs | Dolphins Today - March 11
Join the Dolphins Today crew as we take a look at the Dolphins' 2021 running backs, including Duke Johnson, Myles Gaskin, Phillip Lindsay, and more. Kimberly Bell also covers the team placing the franchise tag on Mike Gesicki, tendering Elijah Campbell and Salvon Ahmed, and other news from around the office. This is Dolphins Today, presented by Verizon.
Wishing a Happy 39th Birthday to Coach Mike McDaniel | Dolphins Today - March 8
Dolphins Today host Kimberly Bell discusses Coach McDaniel, our 2022 coaching staff, Dolphins Business Combine, celebrating the 305 and more.
Combine Coverage: NFL Scouting Combine and Dolphins Business Combine | Dolphins Today - March 4
Dolphins Today Guest Host Kimberly Bell takes a look at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, Dolphins Business Combine, and more presented by Verizon.
It Feels Good To Be a Part Of DCC | Dolphins Today - March 1
Dolphins Today host Kimberly Bell discusses DCC XII, celebrating the 305 this upcoming weekend, GM Chris Grier and Coach McDaniel's interview with Travis Wingfield and more.
Fins Focus: Showing Love to the Cornerbacks | Dolphins Today - February 26
Dolphins Today host Kimberly Bell gives fans an update on Coach McDaniel's coaching staff, shares the best soundbites from their introductory press conferences. Next, she sits down with Travis Wingfield, host of the Drive Time podcast, for a review of the team's cornerbacks, including Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, and touches on the addition of Sam Madison as Cornerbacks Coach / Pass Game Specialist. All this and more on today's episode of Dolphins Today!