2022 Positional Preview – Cornerbacks

We're just a few weeks away from the start of Dolphins training camp. As we approach the kickoff to the 2022 season, Dolphins.com will be taking a look at each position group, breaking down the players who make up the Dolphins 90-man roster. Here's the next of our position preview series featuring the team's cornerbacks:

CORNERBACKS

(in numerical order)

#6 TRILL WILLIAMS

6-1 | 205 | Syracuse '21

Williams was awarded to Miami off waivers in May 2021. He had signed with New Orleans as an undrafted rookie earlier that month. He made the Dolphins' 53-man roster out of training camp and made his NFL debut in the Week 18 win vs. New England. Williams played in 28 games over three seasons (2018-20) at Syracuse.

#9 NOAH IGBINOGHENE

5-11 | 197 | Auburn '20

Igbinoghene was a first-round pick by Miami in the 2020 NFL Draft. He's played in 23 career games with 14 tackles (13 solo), two passes defensed and two fumble recoveries. He's also returned four kickoffs for 68 yards and recorded five special teams stops. Igbinoghene was a former college receiver who converted to cornerback at Auburn in 2018. He also lettered on the school's track and field team.

#22 ELIJAH CAMPBELL

5-11 | 190 | Northern Iowa '18

Campbell was claimed off waivers by Miami just before the start of the 2021 season. He played in seven games for the Dolphins, totaling two special teams tackles. Campbell played in three games for the N.Y. Jets in 2020 and began his career as an undrafted rookie with Cleveland in 2018. He also played for the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football in 2019 and the D.C. Defenders of the XFL in 2020.

#24 BYRON JONES

6-1 | 194 | Connecticut '15

Jones signed with Miami as an unrestricted free agent from Dallas in 2020 and has made an impact for the Dolphins both on and off the field. He's started 30 games in the past two seasons for Miami, totaling 95 tackles (75 solo), two interceptions, 14 passes defensed and two forced fumbles. In the community, Jones was the team's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee in 2020 and was part of the team's Social Impact Committee that won the club's Nat Moore Community Service Award in 2020. Jones was a first-round pick by Dallas in the 2015 NFL Draft and earned second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2018.

#25 XAVIEN HOWARD

6-1 | 203 | Baylor '16

Howard was a second-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2016 NFL Draft and leads the league with 27 interceptions since then. He's played in 72 games with 71 starts, totaling 241 tackles (187 solo), 2.0 sacks, 27 interceptions, 71 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He also has three defensive touchdowns. Howard is a three-time Pro Bowl selection (2018, 2020-21) and his 27 interceptions are sixth in team history, eight shy of the team record (35) held by Jake Scott. He's a two-time winner (2018, 2020) of the team's Dan Marino Team MVP Award and earned first-ream All-Pro honors in 2020.

#27 KEION CROSSEN

5-10 | 185 | Western Carolina '18

Crossen signed with Miami this offseason after spending the 2021 season with the N.Y. Giants. He's also spent time with Houston (2019-20) and began his career with New England as a seventh-round pick in 2018. Crossen has played in 59 career games with four starts, totaling 51 tackles (39 solo), 1.0 sack, six passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He's also very active on special teams, where he's tallied 35 tackles.

#33 ELIJAH HAMILTON

6-2 | 211 | Louisiana Tech '22

Hamilton is an undrafted rookie from Louisiana Tech. He played his final collegiate season there, appearing in 12 games and totaling 23 tackles (13 solo) and one pass defensed. Prior to that, Hamilton spent five seasons (2016-20) at Vanderbilt, playing in 39 games.

#35 D'ANGELO ROSS

5-9 | 190 | New Mexico '19

Ross joined the Dolphins this offseason after spending the past three seasons (2019-21) in New England, where he played in three games with one start. He also spent time on New England's practice squad. Ross joined the Patriots as an undrafted rookie in 2019. He finished his collegiate career at New Mexico, where he totaled 18 passes defensed in two seasons (2017-18).

#36 QUINCY WILSON

6-2 | 193 | Florida '17

Wilson signed with the Dolphins this year after spending time with the N.Y. Giants (2021), N.Y. Jets (2020) and Indianapolis (2017-19). He's played in 32 career games with 11 starts, totaling 61 tackles (49 solo), two interceptions, eight passes defensed and one fumble recovery. Wilson was a second-round pick by Indianapolis in 2017 before being traded to the N.Y. Jets in 2020. A Fort Lauderdale native, Wilson played collegiately at Florida and prepped at University School in Davie.

#38 KADER KOHOU

5-10 | 192 | Texas A&M-Commerce '22

Kohou is an undrafted rookie from Texas A&M-Commerce, where he played in 44 games since 2017. He was named the Lone Star Conference Defensive Back of the Year as a senior in 2021. He also earned first-team all-conference honors in 2019 and second-team all-conference recognition in 2018. As a redshirt freshman in 2017, Kohou helped the Lions win the NCAA Division II National Championship.

#40 NIK NEEDHAM

6-1 | 196 | UTEP '19