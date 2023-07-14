2023 Positional Preview: Running Backs and Fullbacks

#23 Jeff Wilson Jr.

Wilson played in eight games with one start after getting traded from San Francisco to Miami on November 1, 2022. He re-signed with the Dolphins on March 16, 2023. Wilson recorded 84 carries for 392 yards (4.7 avg.) and three touchdowns as well as 12 receptions for 94 yards (7.8 avg.) and one touchdown with Miami last season. Counting his stats from San Francisco, Wilson rushed for a career-high 860 yards in 2022 and topped 1,000 scrimmage yards (1,045) for the first time in his career. He has 18 career rushing touchdowns and five career receiving touchdowns. Wilson spent the first four-plus years (2018-22) of his career in San Francisco, where he signed as an undrafted college free agent in 2018. He played collegiately at North Texas.