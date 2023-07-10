2023 Positional Preview: Tight Ends

#81 DURHAM SMYTHE

Smythe is the longest tenured offensive player on the Dolphins' roster and was a fourth-round pick (123rd overall) by Miami in the 2018 NFL Draft. He has played in 79 career games with 56 starts over the past five seasons (2018-22). In 2022, Smythe started 15 of his 16 games played – a career high – and started in Miami's AFC Wild Card game at Buffalo. He has 88 career receptions for 809 yards (9.2 avg.) and three touchdowns along with four carries for four yards (1.0 avg.) and one touchdown. On April 3, 2023, the former Notre Dame tight end signed a contract extension with Miami through the 2025 season.