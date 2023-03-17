Five Things: Eric Saubert

The Chicago native spent four seasons as a Drake Bulldog in Des Moines, Iowa. There, he developed his ambition, passion and perfectionism in the weight room. Saubert gained more than 50 pounds of muscle between his freshman and senior years. After redshirting his freshman year, he earned four consecutive All-Pioneer Football League honors. Saubert was named first-team All-PFL as a redshirt freshman, junior and senior (2013, 2015-16). He received honorable mention All-PFL honors his sophomore season in 2014. He earned a third-team FCS All-American nod in 2015. In 41 games as a Bulldog, Saubert totaled 190 receptions for 2,253 yards (11.9 avg.) and 21 touchdowns. He became the first Bulldog to be drafted since 1983.