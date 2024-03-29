Five Things: Shaq Barrett

2. Better with Age

In his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019), Barrett surpassed his career totals total with 19.5 sacks and 37 QB hits. He also threatened to best the other marks with 19 tackles for loss and six more forced fumbles.

According to Pro Football Focus, Barrett registered 334 QB pressures over five seasons with Tampa Bay. That's four more than Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt during that span and just eight fewer than Cleveland's Myles Garrett. Because Barrett missed some time in 2022, his 14.1 percent pressure rate is best in the NFL over that period among players with at least 1,000 pass rush reps.

3. Just As Good Against the Run

Entering Year 10, Barrett has every pass rush move in his bag, and a counter to each defense an offensive tackle can throw at him. Sometimes, the best pass rushers don't have the same chops against the run but Barrett is not among that group.

In five years with the Bucs, Barrett totaled 249 tackles with 48 for a loss. Both of those were top 10 during that span among all edge defenders (outside linebackers or defensive ends). In total, Barrett has 400 career tackles and 231 stops (a stat measuring defensive wins on a given play from PFF).

4. A Powerful Voice in the Locker Room

Ask any Bucs fan, media member, player, or coach from the last half decade about the person behind the No. 55 jersey, and you're likely to get an ear-to-ear grin followed by a glowing story.

"He's an incredible person. I could go on-and-on," said Bucs General Manager Jason Licht last month. "He's a tremendous player. We'll always leave the door open for Shaq to be a Buc."

In this video clip, Licht continues to say that it was Barrett who calmed him down, not the other way around, on the phone conversation about his release.