Five Things: Anthony Walker

1. Enforcer in the Middle

From his first career game in Indianapolis, Walker showed the same mettle that made him a star at Northwestern. Listed at 235 pounds, a first glance at his tape would mislead one into thinking he's much heavier. His game is downhill physicality as he deconstructs blocks and creates collisions with ball carriers.

With more than 500 career tackles (26 for a loss), the new Dolphins linebacker plays with urgency and hits gaps in the run game with a ferocity that will make the fans at Hard Rock Stadium erupt. On 1,500 career snaps against the run, Walker has amassed 211 stops, a tackle defined as a win for the defense. It is one of the best run stop rates since he entered the NFL in 2017.

Sprinkle in three career interceptions and 4.5 sacks and Walker is no stranger to the splash play.

2. Captain and Signal Caller

Earning captaincy in any locker room is a badge of honor for a football player. Walker arrived in Cleveland in 2021 and by 2022, he was recognized by his teammates as one of the leaders of the team.