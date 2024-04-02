Five Things: Kendall Fuller

3.*No Passing Zone*

Fuller might be even better in zone than he is in man coverage. Pro Football Focus graded Fuller as the fourth-best zone corner in 2023.

The tape shows a studious player with rare instincts for the position. Modern defenses require two things – flexibility and diversity of coverage. Confusing quarterbacks is tougher than it's ever been, but with a player like Fuller joining the likes of Jalen Ramsey and Jevon Holland and the rest of the Miami secondary, Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver can disguise his presentations and call upon multiple matchup erasers on the back end.

Fuller's 2023 tape is full of anticipating route concepts, driving into the passing lane before the football arrives, and recognizing screens and short passes with the downhill trigger to make plays on ball carriers.

4. Face in the Fan

It's not very common a lockdown cornerback is also one of the best tacklers at the position. "Stops" is a stat defined by tackles that constitute a defensive win (i.e. a tackle short of the sticks on third down). Fuller made 28 stops in 2023, which tied for first among all cornerbacks who play primarily on the perimeter.

5. Football Family

One member of any given family reaching football's mountain top is rarity. Now, imagine all four from the same offspring achieving the pinnacle that is the National Football League. Kendall is the youngest of four Fullers to play college ball at Virginia Tech before making it to the league.

Kyle Fuller, also a cornerback, played eight years in the NFL making two Pro Bowls and one first-team All-Pro nod in 2018 with Chicago. The backyard games must've been an even match with brother Corey – the wide receiver – being the offensive weapon. He was a sixth-round pick in 2013 ahead of a five-year run in the NFL. Vincent Fuller, the eldest son, was a fourth-round pick of the Titans and would go on to play seven years in the National Football League as a safety.

Combined, the Fuller brothers have 29 years of NFL experience.