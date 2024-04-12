Five Things: Jody Fortson

4. Converted wide receiver

Changing positions is a difficult task, even for a proven veteran. Ask a longshot rookie to do the same and the odds stack against the youngster. Fortson's move to tight end in 2021 coincided with making his NFL debut. He played six games in 2021 before an injury cut that campaign short.

Fortson made the team again in 2022, appearing in 15 games including playoffs. He caught nine passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns on just 13 targets. Continuing the trend of bad luck, Fortson missed the entire 2023 season with a shoulder injury.

5. When talent meets hard work

Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard. That's the adage; but for Fortson, there's a bundle of talent that pokes its head above the surface like a prairie dog checking out the landscape.

Fortunately, for Miami, this talented player knows how to work.

"He's one of the hardest workers I know," Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said. "He's relentless."

The three-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback that Fortson used to catch passes from is a big fan of his game, too.

"When he's one-on-one and he has a guy behind him, you can give him that chance," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. "When you have a big guy that can catch the ball and make those physical, tough catches, you give him a chance and he makes me look good."