Five Things: Jody Fortson

Despite the Dolphins offense ranking first in yards in 2023 and second in scoring, pieces continue to join the high-powered attack. Jody Fortson developed his craft under Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, he has hopes to expand his role and skill set in Miami.
Here are five things to know about Jody Fortson:
1. Another speed element
Just when it seems like the Dolphins can't get any faster, enter Jody Fortson. The Valdosta State product tested at Kennesaw State's Pro Day back in 2019 where he clocked a 10-split time of 1.55 seconds. To give you an idea of how quick that is, it's the same time that tight end Kyle Pitts ran at his 2021 pro day, the former fourth overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. That time ranks in the 99th percentile of all tight ends to test at the Scouting Combine or a pro day.
At 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, the 10-split time, an 83-inch wingspan, and a 127-inch broad jump (97th percentile), Fortson comes equipped with upside.
2. All he does is win
Fortson was a member of the 2018 Valdosta State Division II National Championship team. He was also a member of the Chiefs during each of their three Super Bowl titles. As an undrafted player, Fortson's had to earn every opportunity, even if football sometimes has other plans.
Even though he was a member of those teams, Fortson only played in one of the championship games – Kansas City's 38-35 win over Philadelphia in Super Bowl 57.
When asked which title was his favorite, on the Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield, Fortson's reply was just one word:
"The next one," he said.
3. Fan favorite at Arrowhead
Making the Chiefs practice squad in 2019 and 2020 was an accomplishment of its own accord. As a rookie, Fortson was one of 40 tryout players joining the 17 rookie free agent signees of the eventual world champs.
Fast forward to August 31, 2021 – after two years developing his game on the practice squad – Fortson made the Chiefs opening day roster. He was the only player from that crop of 57 hopefuls to remain with the team three years later.
Here is Fortson discussing making a 53-man roster for the first time with the Kansas City media.
4. Converted wide receiver
Changing positions is a difficult task, even for a proven veteran. Ask a longshot rookie to do the same and the odds stack against the youngster. Fortson's move to tight end in 2021 coincided with making his NFL debut. He played six games in 2021 before an injury cut that campaign short.
Fortson made the team again in 2022, appearing in 15 games including playoffs. He caught nine passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns on just 13 targets. Continuing the trend of bad luck, Fortson missed the entire 2023 season with a shoulder injury.
5. When talent meets hard work
Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard. That's the adage; but for Fortson, there's a bundle of talent that pokes its head above the surface like a prairie dog checking out the landscape.
Fortunately, for Miami, this talented player knows how to work.
"He's one of the hardest workers I know," Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said. "He's relentless."
The three-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback that Fortson used to catch passes from is a big fan of his game, too.
"When he's one-on-one and he has a guy behind him, you can give him that chance," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. "When you have a big guy that can catch the ball and make those physical, tough catches, you give him a chance and he makes me look good."
For more on Jody Fortson, and the entire 2024 free agent class of your Miami Dolphins, download the Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield.