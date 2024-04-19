Five Things: Benito Jones

1. Where it All Began

Undrafted out of Ole Miss, Benito Jones began his career as a member of the Miami practice squad. Elevated from the practice squad several times ahead of being signed to the active roster in December, Jones suited up in six games for the Fins.

Waived ahead of the 2022 season, Jones landed in Mo-Town with the Lions. In Detroit, Jones collected 42 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hits. He also deflected two passes and made three tackles for a loss.

2. On the nose

A 335-pound nose tackle, Jones fits a need on the roster after the departure of Raekwon Davis to Indianapolis. Jones lined in the 0- and 1-technique positions (aligned across from the center, or off either shoulder) on over 95 percent of the 912 snaps he played with the Lions.

His role in the middle played a pivotal part of the Lions second-ranked run defense at just 88.8 yards per game.

"He came in and he really did improve from the time that we got him," Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell said at the 2024 Owner’s Meetings. "He started for us. He grew so much from last year to even this year. And really, he earned it. He was part of the reason why we had as good a run defense as we had."

3. Tale of the tape

It doesn't take long to see the progress Campbell is talking about when watching Jones' Detroit tape. His technique and fundamentals demonstrate an understanding of angles and leverage necessary to compete against the world's best guards and centers.

Jones' ability to hold up against double teams, but also pair a quick first-step with a well-refined swim move allowed him to increase his pass rush production – no pressures as a rookie compared to 38 the last two seasons – and gives Jones an even better chance of playing a high volume of reps. He played a career-high 602 snaps last season with the Lions.

4. Just When Trucking

Football players are just like you and I – they have hobbies away from their day jobs. But those who swap out a chinstrap for an 18-wheeler are probably few and far between.