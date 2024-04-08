Five Things: Neville Gallimore

1. Sure Tackler

With 14 starts out of 52 career games played, Gallimore was a key part of the Cowboys defensive line rotation for four years. His highest snap total in Dallas was 2022 when he played 422 reps in primarily a run-defending role.

With 663 career reps against the run, Gallimore totaled 90 tackles (11 for a loss), while missing just seven of those attempts, per Pro Football Focus. His 6.6 missed tackle percentage is among the lowest in the NFL over that span. In 2023 alone, Gallimore ranked 7th in missed tackle rate among defensive tackles with at least 300 snaps played.

2. The Tale of the Tape

Arguably Gallimore's best trait – you guessed it – speed! When he hit Indianapolis for on-field tests in 2020, Gallimore turned heads with his timed speeds – 4.79 seconds on the 40-yard dash and 10- and 20-second splits that put him right at the front of the class. Gallimore ranks in the 93rd percentile, or better, all-time with each of his three times among defensive tackles.

That quickness jumps off tape and has helped Gallimore make his fair share of plays around the line of scrimmage. Of his 90 career tackles, 45 have been good for stops (a play constituted as a defensive win).

3. Best Still to Come?

Player development is rarely linear. Gallimore, a third-round pick in 2020, was playing some of his best ball down the stretch of his Cowboys career, as Dallas Head Coach Mike McCarthy mentioned at last month's owner's meetings.

"I think Neville is really coming into his own," McCarthy said. "I thought he really finished extremely strong for us…I think his best football is in front of him. Everybody has love for Neville. He's an incredible teammate, you know, has a huge heart, respected in the locker room. So Miami got themselves a hell of a football player and even a better man."

4. North American Jet Setter

Born in Ontario, Canada, Gallimore's football path led him to Oklahoma, Texas and now South Florida. Make no mistake about it, though, he is Jamaican through-and-through.

"I love where I come from, and I love where my parents come from because there's so much rich tradition and value just in how they see life, they way they see things, and people around them," Gallimore said. "The environment that you're in, there's so much love, you get a combination of it all — tough love, that affection, that appreciation, the standard of being great people."