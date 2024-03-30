Five Things: Jordan Poyer

A thorn in the Dolphins' side for the better part of the last decade, Jordan Poyer is switching sides in the AFC East.
Here are five things to know about the Dolphins new safety, Jordan Poyer:
1. Decorated Resume
During his seven-year run with the Bills, Poyer played 7,474 snaps, never dipping below 886 reps in a single season. He surpassed 1,000 snaps in six of his seven years with the Dolphins' rival. In addition to his reliability, Poyer produced on a grand scale.
Poyer tallied 806 tackles, 24 interceptions, 12 sacks, 54 passes defensed, nine forced fumbles, and seven recoveries enroute to a Pro Bowl nod in 2022 and a first-team All-Pro selection in 2021. According to Pro Football Focus, Poyer's been targeted in coverage 293 times in his career, allowing a passer rating of just 80.9.
2. Humble Beginnings
Perhaps more impressive than the resume itself is the path Poyer took to NFL stardom. A 2013 seventh-round draft pick out of Oregon State, Poyer broke camp with the Eagles but was waived just six weeks into his debut season. He never eclipsed 130 defensive snaps through his first two years as a pro (with Cleveland and Philadelphia), and he didn't become a full-time starter until his fifth year (first in Buffalo).
Then, in 2017, his first season as a starter, Poyer played 1,097 snaps on defense, surpassing the four-year total of his career to that point. Poyer discussed those humble beginnings in his appearance on the Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield.
3. Second Time with a Miami Based Team
No, this is not Poyer's second stint with the Dolphins, but he was drafted by another team that calls Miami home. Prior to his time with Oregon State Beavers, Poyer was selected in the 42nd round of the 2009 Major League Baseball Draft by the Miami Marlins. Recently, Poyer returned to his roots and suited up to throw the first pitch at the Marlins game.
4. Golfer's Paradise
You'd be hard-pressed to find a more attractive residence for an avid golfer than South Florida. Jordan Poyer's love for the game goes beyond birdies and bunkers. He took up golf in an effort to rid himself of a vice that had become detrimental to his quality of life.
"It was a way for me to just get away from everything and get away from the stresses of life," Poyer said. "Those were a lot of the reasons why I was drinking."
"The biggest reason I wanted to come out publicly…if I could touch one person, that was my goal," Poyer said. "But obviously there are a lot of people out there that struggle."
5. Oh Captain, My Captain
A four-time captain of the Buffalo defense, Poyer was one of the most respected voices for a team that won a lot of football games this decade.
Bills Assistant Head Coach Eric Washington explained what makes the new Miami safety such an impressive leader and field general in the middle of the Buffalo defense.
"With Jordan, when you present the duty of the job description or whatever we're trying to do in terms of the game plan or the best way of utilizing him, there's a certain level of enthusiasm from Jordan," he said. "Just about being able to help from a different position or help the overall concept, design, the call."
"He's a willing participant and there's a reason why he's respected and he's a captain for our team," Washington continued. "He's always willing to do whatever, even if that means getting outside his comfort zone to provide us a different look or different dimension from what he can do."
For more analysis on Jordan Poyer, and the rest of the 2024 Dolphins free agency class, download Drive Time with Travis Wingfield.