Five Things: Jordan Poyer

4. Golfer's Paradise

You'd be hard-pressed to find a more attractive residence for an avid golfer than South Florida. Jordan Poyer's love for the game goes beyond birdies and bunkers. He took up golf in an effort to rid himself of a vice that had become detrimental to his quality of life.

"It was a way for me to just get away from everything and get away from the stresses of life," Poyer said. "Those were a lot of the reasons why I was drinking."

"The biggest reason I wanted to come out publicly…if I could touch one person, that was my goal," Poyer said. "But obviously there are a lot of people out there that struggle."

5. Oh Captain, My Captain

A four-time captain of the Buffalo defense, Poyer was one of the most respected voices for a team that won a lot of football games this decade.

Bills Assistant Head Coach Eric Washington explained what makes the new Miami safety such an impressive leader and field general in the middle of the Buffalo defense.

"With Jordan, when you present the duty of the job description or whatever we're trying to do in terms of the game plan or the best way of utilizing him, there's a certain level of enthusiasm from Jordan," he said. "Just about being able to help from a different position or help the overall concept, design, the call."

"He's a willing participant and there's a reason why he's respected and he's a captain for our team," Washington continued. "He's always willing to do whatever, even if that means getting outside his comfort zone to provide us a different look or different dimension from what he can do."