Five Things: Aaron Brewer 

1. Fast, Fast, Fast

While Aaron Brewer may not put up the same speed numbers that some of Miami's skill players do, a claim to the title of quickest offensive lineman is well within his reach.

Brewer clocked a 4.97 40-yard dash at his Texas State Pro Day in 2018, and his tape is full of punishing downfield blocks. More on that in a moment.

Brewer's athleticism and quick-twitch ability was evident by the rest of his Pro Day drills. He ranks in the 96th percentile among all interior offensive lineman in vertical jump, broad jump, 40 time and 10-split. These numbers gave him a SPARQ athletic score of 97.5 (out of 100).

2. Positional Versatility

Eclipsing 1,000 snaps each of the last two seasons, Brewer's time has been split almost evenly between guard and center. Every snap of the Titans 2023 season was put in play by Brewer, and he started 15 of 17 games at guard in 2022 (the other two also at center).

Brewer spoke about the difference between the two spots, giving us a look inside his quick processing and sharp mind for offensive line play.

"At guard, it's that contact every play," Brewer explained. "When you're out there in the middle, you're kind of assisting people. You've got your big nose guards or whatever, but you're pulling the ball so you're setting the tempo up for everything, so it's a little different."

Brewer made an impression on his teammates that he saw every day in practice.

"When he lines up at center, you get a different look," former Titans defensive tackle Naquan Jones said of Brewer, via The Athletic. "Being so quick off the ball, being so powerful with it, he's not one of those guys you can just bull rush, just because he has a very strong lower body. It forces you to come off the ball and think quick, because he's going to get on you pretty fast."

3. The Tape