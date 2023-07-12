2023 Positional Preview: Safeties

Elliott signed with Miami as an unrestricted free agent on March 17, 2023 after spending one season in Detroit (2022) and the first four years (2018-21) of his career in Baltimore. He tallied career highs in tackles (95) and tackles for loss (5) last season. In 2020, Elliott started all 16 games and became the third defensive back in Ravens history to record at least 80 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in a season. He was originally a sixth-round pick (190th overall) by Baltimore in the 2018 NFL Draft. Elliott played collegiately at Texas, where he was teammates with current Dolphins safety Brandon Jones and offensive lineman Connor Williams.