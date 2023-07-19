2023 Positional Preview: Wide Receivers

#3 Robbie Chosen

Chosen signed with Miami on April 17, 2023. He has played in at least 16 games in six of his seven NFL seasons and has appeared in 111 total contests (86 starts) with the New York Jets (2016-19), Carolina (2020-22) and Arizona (2022). Chosen has a reception of at least 52 yards in every season he's played as well as a touchdown reception of at least 57 yards in six of his seven NFL seasons. His 4,956 yards (13.2 avg.) on 375 career receptions (29 touchdowns) are the second-most by an undrafted wide receiver since he entered the league in 2016. Chosen also has 16 career rushing attempts for 98 yards (6.1 avg.). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Jets on May 6, 2016. The Fort Lauderdale native played collegiately at Temple and in high school at South Plantation.