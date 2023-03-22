Five Things: Braxton Berrios

Berrios (along with fellow new Dolphins signee DeShon Elliott) is one of just a handful of players from the 2018 sixth round draft class still playing in the NFL. That has a lot to do with his competitive spirit.

As former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said, "There's a level of just competitor in him and dog that he believes he's the best one when he steps on the field. It's not something he just tells himself. He truly believes it."