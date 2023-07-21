2023 Positional Preview: Specialists

Sanders has played in 82 career games since the Dolphins selected him in the seventh round (229th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. His 82.9 career field goal percentage (126-of-152) is the best in franchise history (min. 50 att.), and he's one of only six Dolphins players to kick 100+ career field goals. Last season, Sanders nailed a game-winning 50-yard field goal in Week 18 to beat the New York Jets and send the Dolphins to the playoffs. He earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2020. Sanders played collegiately at New Mexico.