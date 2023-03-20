Five Things: Jake Bailey

Hangtime, for a punter, refers to the amount of elapsed time from the moment the ball strikes the punter's foot, to when it's caught by the return man. With a career average return against of just 4.24 yards per punt, Bailey specializes it booting the football towards the heavens.

However, he finds hangtime away from the football field, too. Bailey is pursuing his pilot's license. He described the feeling of being behind the controls of an aircraft in a 2016 story on SFGate.com .

"The machine wants to fly, so if you just help it get there, it will get off the ground," Bailey said. "The scariest part was punching the throttle all the way down and having this thing go from zero to 80 in, like, three seconds'' on the takeoff. "When you pull away from Earth, there's no feeling like it."