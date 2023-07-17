2023 Positional Preview: Cornerbacks

Howard is coming off his third consecutive (fourth career) Pro Bowl season with the Dolphins and is the longest-tenured player on the roster. 2022 marked his third straight season with at least 15 starts, 45 tackles and 12 passes defended. Howard leads the NFL in interceptions (28) since entering the league as a second-round pick (38th overall) by Miami in the 2016 NFL Draft. His 28 interceptions rank sixth-most in franchise history and his 83 career passes defensed are the fourth-most in Dolphins history (since records were tracked in 1991). Howard has played in 87 games with 86 starts in his seven seasons with Miami. He also has two playoff starts with an interception in both games. Howard played collegiately at Baylor.