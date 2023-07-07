2023 Positional Preview: Linebackers

#55 Jerome Baker

Baker has played in at least 16 games in each of his five seasons with Miami since the Dolphins selected him in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. With 503 career tackles, Baker is the first Dolphins player since at least 2000 to total more than 500 tackles in his first five NFL seasons. He led Miami in tackles in three consecutive seasons from 2019-21 and reached 100 tackles for the third time in his career in 2022. Baker also has 21.0 career sacks and has forced six fumbles in the past four seasons. He played collegiately at Ohio State