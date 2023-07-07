2023 Positional Preview: Linebackers

The Miami Dolphins' 2023 Training Camp is right around the corner. After previewing the offensive line earlier in the week, it's time to take a look at the defense.
Get to know the Dolphins' linebackers room:
(in numerical order)
6-4 | 275 | NC State '18
Chubb came to the Dolphins from Denver in a mid-season trade on Nov. 1, 2022 and signed a contract extension through the 2027 season just two days later. In 2018, his 12.0 sacks were the seventh-most by a rookie in NFL history. Chubb has played in 57 career games with 56 starts and has recorded 183 tackles (112 solo) and 28.5 sacks. He's coming off his second career Pro Bowl selection after first earning the nod in 2020. Chubb originally entered the league as the fifth overall pick by Denver in the 2018 NFL Draft.
#15 Jaelan Phillips
6-5 | 263 | Miami (Fla.) '21
Phillips was a first-round pick (18th overall) by Miami in the 2021 NFL Draft and has played in all 34 games since, as well as Miami's Wild Card game at Buffalo. He has made 20 career starts and set a Dolphins rookie sack record with 8.5 in 2021. Phillips is the second player in Dolphins history to begin his career with at least seven sacks in each of his first two NFL seasons. The Redlands, Calif. native played collegiately at UCLA (2017-18) before transferring to the University of Miami where he finished his college career as a first-team All-American in 2020.
#41 Channing Tindall
6-2 | 232 | Georgia '22
Tindall was a third-round pick (102nd overall) by Miami in the 2022 NFL Draft. He played in 16 games - mostly on special teams - last season as a rookie and recorded two tackles. Tindall also appeared in Miami's Wild Card game at Buffalo. He played collegiately at Georgia and was the third-leading tackler (AP All-SEC second-team) on the Bulldogs' 2021 national championship team.
#43 Andrew Van Ginkel
6-4 | 242 | Wisconsin '19
Van Ginkel is back for his fifth season with the Dolphins after re-signing with the team on March 23, 2023. He has played in 56 consecutive games with 31 starts and has 150 career tackles (96 solo), 11.0 sacks, one interception, 13 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He has played in 56 consecutive games with 31 starts and has 150 career tackles (96 solo), 11.0 sacks, one interception, 13 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Van Ginkel also has a fumble return for a touchdown and a blocked punt return for a touchdown. He was a fifth-round pick (151st overall) by Miami in the 2019 NFL Draft after spending time at South Dakota (2014-15), Iowa Western (2016) and Wisconsin (2017-18).
#45 Duke Riley
6-1 | 227 | LSU '17
Riley is entering his third season with Miami after posting 62 tackles (36 solo) in 33 games from 2021-22. He previously spent time with Atlanta (2017-19) and Philadelphia (2019-20). Riley has recorded seven career tackles for loss, five passes defensed, 1.5 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble. He originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (75th overall) by Atlanta in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at LSU.
#47 Malik Reed
6-2 | 235 | Nevada '19
Reed signed with the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent on March 20, 2023 after spending three seasons with Denver (2019-21) and one with Pittsburgh (2022). He's played in 59 career games with 36 starts, totaling 143 tackles (79 solo), 16.0 sacks, six passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Reed, who played collegiately at Nevada, is reunited with former Broncos teammate, Bradley Chubb, and coach Vic Fangio, who was with him in Denver.
#50 Mitchell Agude
6-4 | 242 | Miami (Fla.) '23
Agude signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023. He played his final collegiate season at the University of Miami, where he appeared in 12 games and recorded 39 tackles (21 solo) with 4.0 sacks and one forced fumble. Agude played two seasons at UCLA (2020-21) and earned second-team All-Pac 12 honors in 2021. He spent the first two years of his collegiate career at Riverside City College in California.
#51 David Long Jr.
5-11 | 227 | West Virginia '19
Long originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (188th overall) by Tennessee in the 2019 NFL Draft and played his first four seasons (2019-22) with the Titans. He played in 50 games with 26 starts and registered 223 career tackles (134 solo), four interceptions, 14 passes defensed and two forced fumbles. Long has also appeared in five playoff games with three starts. He signed with the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent on March 17, 2023. Long played collegiately at West Virginia and was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2018.
#52 Aubrey Miller
6-0 | 229 | Jackson State '23
Miller was the SWAC's Defensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2022 at Jackson State. He racked up 112 tackles (59 solo), two sacks, five forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries that season. He also returned a fumble for a touchdown. Miller was a first-team All-SWAC honoree in 2021 after leading the conference with 109 tackles (53 solo). He spent the first three years (2017-19) of his collegiate career at Missouri. Miller signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023.
#53 Cameron Goode
6-3 | 238 | California '22
Goode was a seventh-round pick (224th overall) by Miami in the 2022 NFL Draft and spent his rookie season on the team's practice squad. He re-signed with Miami to a reserve/future contract on Jan. 16, 2023. Goode was a five-year letterman (2017-21) and a three-year starter at California, where he earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2021.
#55 Jerome Baker
6-2 | 225 | Ohio State '18
Baker has played in at least 16 games in each of his five seasons with Miami since the Dolphins selected him in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. With 503 career tackles, Baker is the first Dolphins player since at least 2000 to total more than 500 tackles in his first five NFL seasons. He led Miami in tackles in three consecutive seasons from 2019-21 and reached 100 tackles for the third time in his career in 2022. Baker also has 21.0 career sacks and has forced six fumbles in the past four seasons. He played collegiately at Ohio State
#56 Garrett Nelson
6-4 | 248 | Nebraska '23
Nelson played in 43 games (2019-22) at Nebraska and finished his collegiate career with 32 consecutive starts. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2022 after recording 65 tackles (35 solo), 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two passes defensed. His 5.5 sacks and 9.0 tackles for loss both led the team. Nelson signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023.
#57 Zeke Vandenburgh
6-4 | 232 | Illinois State '23
Vandenburgh played five seasons (2018-22) at Illinois State and was the Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 after he led the FCS with 1.4 sacks per game and 2.1 tackles for loss per game. He also became the first player in school history to receive the Buck Buchanan Award as the nation's top defensive player in FCS football. Vandenburgh signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023.