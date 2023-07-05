2023 Positional Preview: Offensive Line

The start of the Miami Dolphins' 2023 Training Camp is less than a month away. With the quarterback and defensive line previews complete, it's time for the next installment of the annual position preview series on MiamiDolphins.com.
Here's a look at the 16 members of the Dolphins' offensive line heading into Training Camp:
(in numerical order)
#58 Connor Williams
6-5 | 317 | Texas '18
The Dolphins signed Williams as an unrestricted free agent on March 17, 2022. In his first season as a Dolphin, Williams started all 17 games at center as well as the Wild Card game at Buffalo. He originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (50th overall) by Dallas out of Texas in the 2018 NFL Draft. Williams played in 57 games with 51 starts - 47 at left guard, two at right guard, one at center, and one as an extra offensive lineman - over four seasons (2018-21) with the Cowboys.
#62 Alama Uluave
6-2 | 303 | San Diego State '23
Uluave signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023. He was a first-team All-Mountain West selection in 2022 after starting all 13 games at center. He finished his career with 35 consecutive starts and made 54 total appearances in five seasons (2018-22) at San Diego State. He also earned honorable mention All-Mountain West recognition in 2021. Uluave is from Laie, Hawaii, and played against Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in high school.
#65 Robert Jones
6-4 | 334 | Middle Tennessee State '21
Jones signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2021. He's played in 24 career games, the most among undrafted offensive linemen that entered the league in 2021. Jones has made eight starts – seven at left guard and one at right tackle. He also started at right guard in Miami's Wild Card game at Buffalo. Jones began his collegiate career at Highland Community College in Kansas before playing his final two seasons (2019-20) at Middle Tennessee State.
#66 Lester Cotton
6-4 | 335 | Alabama '19
Cotton joined Miami's practice squad on Dec. 20, 2022, and was elevated for the AFC Wild Card game at Buffalo, where he started at left guard. He has played in 14 career regular-season games with one start, all for the Raiders. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Oakland on May 3, 2019. Cotton played collegiately at Alabama and started 13 games for the 2017 national championship team alongside current Dolphins teammates Tua Tagovailoa, Raekwon Davis, and Jaylen Waddle. He signed a reserve/future contract with Miami on Jan. 16, 2023.
#67 Dan Feeney
6-4 | 310 | Indiana '17
Feeney signed with the Dolphins on March 17, 2023, as an unrestricted free agent. He has played six NFL seasons – four for the L.A. Chargers (2017-20) and two for the N.Y. Jets (2021-22). Feeney has made 64 starts in 96 career games – 40 at left guard, 20 at center, two at right guard and two as an extra offensive lineman. He has played in at least 15 games in all six of his NFL seasons. The Orland Park, Illinois native entered the league as a third-round pick (71st overall) by the Chargers in the 2017 NFL Draft. He started nine games at left guard as a rookie and helped the Chargers' offensive line allow the fewest sacks in the NFL (18) that season. Feeney was a two-time first-team All-American at Indiana, and was named to the Big Ten Network All-Decade Team (2010-19).
#68 Robert Hunt
6-6 | 335 | Louisiana '20
Miami drafted Hunt with a second-round pick (39th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft. He's played in 50 career games with 45 starts. His first 11 starts came at right tackle while the last 34 have been at right guard. He also started in Miami's Wild Card game at Buffalo. Hunt played collegiately at Louisiana and was named first-team All-Sun Belt in 2019 and second-team All-Sun Belt in 2018.
#70 Kendall Lamm
6-5 | 310 | Appalachian State '15
Lamm joined the Dolphins practice squad on Nov. 28, 2022, and was elevated to the active roster on Dec. 31, 2022. He started one game at left tackle on Jan. 1, 2023, at New England. Lamm has played in 87 career games with 29 starts over eight NFL seasons. He's also appeared in seven playoff games with one postseason start. Lamm began his career as an undrafted college free agent with Houston on May 8, 2015 and has played for Houston (2015-18), Cleveland (2019-20), Tennessee (2021) and Miami (2022). He played collegiately at Appalachian State.
#71 Kion Smith
6-5 | 311 | Fayetteville State '21
Smith signed a reserve/future contract with Miami on Jan. 16, 2023, after spending the past two years (2021-22) on the team's practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster three-times in 2022 but did not appear in a game. Smith spent the 2021 offseason and training camp with Atlanta after originally signing with the Falcons as an undrafted college free agent on May 14, 2021. He was a three-year starter (2016-17, 2019) at Fayetteville State, where he earned first-team All-CIAA honors in 2019.
#72 Terron Armstead
6-5 | 305 | Arkansas Pine-Bluff '13
Armstead signed with Miami as an unrestricted free agent on March 24, 2022. He is a four-time Pro Bowl selection (2018-20, 2022) and earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2018. Armstead spent the first nine seasons (2013-21) of his career with New Orleans, appearing in 97 games with 93 starts, all at left tackle. He has also started nine playoff games. In his first season with Miami in 2022, Armstead made 13 starts at left tackle and started in the team's Wild Card game at Buffalo. He originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (75th overall) by New Orleans out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the 2013 NFL Draft.
#73 Austin Jackson
6-5 | 320 | USC '20
Jackson originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (18th overall) by Miami in the 2020 NFL Draft. After making 28 starts in his first two seasons, Jackson made just two starts due to injury in 2022. Of his 30 career starts, 15 have come at left tackle, 13 at left guard, and two at right tackle. Jackson played collegiately at USC and was named first-team All-Pac-12 in 2019.
#74 Liam Eichenberg
6-6 | 306 | Notre Dame '21
Eichenberg was a second-round pick (42nd overall) by Miami in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was one of just 10 rookie offensive linemen to start at least 16 games in 2021. The Cleveland, Ohio native has played in 27 career games with 26 starts – 14 at left tackle, 10 at left guard, and two at right tackle. Eichenberg was a three-year starter at Notre Dame and a first-team All-American as a senior.
#75 James Tunstall
6-7 | 304 | Cincinnati '23
Tunstall signed with Miami as an undrafted college-free agent on May 12, 2023. He earned second-team All-AAC honors after starting 13 games at left tackle in 2022 for Cincinnati. Tunstall started the last 11 games at left tackle in 2021 for the AAC Champion Bearcats. The Bearcats finished their historic 2021 season with a 13-1 record and made the school's first appearance in the College Football Playoff. Tunstall also played one season at Connecticut (2018) and one at Stony Brook (2019).
#76 Ryan Hayes
6-7 | 305 | Michigan '23
The Dolphins used its final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft to select Hayes in the seventh round (238th overall). He was a four-year letterman and three-year starter at Michigan where he appeared in 40 career contests and started 30 games at left tackle. Hayes earned All-Big Ten second-team honors twice (2021-22) and was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten recipient. He helped the Michigan offensive line win back-to-back Joe Moore Awards, given to the most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit in College Football.
#77 Isaiah Wynn
6-2 | 310 | Georgia '18
Wynn signed with the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent on May 15, 2023. He originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (23rd overall) by New England in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played in 43 games with 40 starts in his five seasons (2018-22) with the Patriots and was part of the New England team that won Super Bowl LIII. Wynn played collegiately at Georgia and is from St. Petersburg, Florida.
#78 Geron Christian
6-5 | 298 | Louisville '18
Christian was awarded to Miami off waivers from Kansas City on Jan. 5, 2023, and re-signed with the Dolphins on March 16, 2023. He dressed for Miami's Week 18 and AFC Wild Card games but did not play. Christian has played in 48 career games with 16 starts – 15 at left tackle and one as an extra offensive lineman. He played in 24 games with eight starts for Washington (2018-20), 14 games with eight starts for Houston (2021), and 10 games for Kansas City (2022). Christian was originally a third-round pick (74th overall) by Washington in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Louisville and helped block for Heisman-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson. Christian is from Ocala, Florida.
#79 Cedric Ogbuehi
6-5 | 306 | Texas A&M '15
Ogbuehi signed with the Dolphins on May 15, 2023, after previously playing with Cincinnati (2015-18), Jacksonville (2019), Seattle (2020-21), Baltimore (2021), and the N.Y. Jets (2022). He's appeared in 67 career games with 35 starts – 21 at right tackle and 14 at left tackle – and has played in two postseason games. Ogbuehi was a first-round pick (21st overall) by Cincinnati in the 2015 NFL Draft and played collegiately at Texas A&M. The Allen, Texas native helped block for former Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill and Heisman-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel during his time in College Station.