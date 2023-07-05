2023 Positional Preview: Offensive Line

#62 Alama Uluave

6-2 | 303 | San Diego State '23

Uluave signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023. He was a first-team All-Mountain West selection in 2022 after starting all 13 games at center. He finished his career with 35 consecutive starts and made 54 total appearances in five seasons (2018-22) at San Diego State. He also earned honorable mention All-Mountain West recognition in 2021. Uluave is from Laie, Hawaii, and played against Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in high school.

#65 Robert Jones

6-4 | 334 | Middle Tennessee State '21

Jones signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2021. He's played in 24 career games, the most among undrafted offensive linemen that entered the league in 2021. Jones has made eight starts – seven at left guard and one at right tackle. He also started at right guard in Miami's Wild Card game at Buffalo. Jones began his collegiate career at Highland Community College in Kansas before playing his final two seasons (2019-20) at Middle Tennessee State.

#66 Lester Cotton

6-4 | 335 | Alabama '19

Cotton joined Miami's practice squad on Dec. 20, 2022, and was elevated for the AFC Wild Card game at Buffalo, where he started at left guard. He has played in 14 career regular-season games with one start, all for the Raiders. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Oakland on May 3, 2019. Cotton played collegiately at Alabama and started 13 games for the 2017 national championship team alongside current Dolphins teammates Tua Tagovailoa, Raekwon Davis, and Jaylen Waddle. He signed a reserve/future contract with Miami on Jan. 16, 2023.

#67 Dan Feeney

6-4 | 310 | Indiana '17

Feeney signed with the Dolphins on March 17, 2023, as an unrestricted free agent. He has played six NFL seasons – four for the L.A. Chargers (2017-20) and two for the N.Y. Jets (2021-22). Feeney has made 64 starts in 96 career games – 40 at left guard, 20 at center, two at right guard and two as an extra offensive lineman. He has played in at least 15 games in all six of his NFL seasons. The Orland Park, Illinois native entered the league as a third-round pick (71st overall) by the Chargers in the 2017 NFL Draft. He started nine games at left guard as a rookie and helped the Chargers' offensive line allow the fewest sacks in the NFL (18) that season. Feeney was a two-time first-team All-American at Indiana, and was named to the Big Ten Network All-Decade Team (2010-19).

#68 Robert Hunt

6-6 | 335 | Louisiana '20