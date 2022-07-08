2022 Positional Preview – Defensive Line

We're less than one month away from the start of Dolphins training camp. As we approach the kickoff to the 2022 season, Dolphins.com will be taking a look at each position group, breaking down the players who make up the Dolphins 90-man roster. Here's the fourth of our position preview series featuring the team's defensive line:

DEFENSIVE LINE

(in numerical order)

#70 ADAM BUTLER

6-5 | 295 | Vanderbilt '17

Butler signed with Miami in 2021 after spending the first four years (2017-20) of his career in New England. He's played in 80 regular-season games and totaled 113 career tackles (63 solo), 17.0 sacks, 12 passes defensed and one forced fumble. He signed with New England as an undrafted college free agent from Vanderbilt in 2017 and was part of the Patriots' Super Bowl LIII winning team.

#77 JOHN JENKINS

6-3 | 335 | Georgia '13

Jenkins is in his second stint with the Dolphins, having played for Miami in 2019 and re-joining the squad in 2021. He's played in 100 career games with 30 starts over nine NFL seasons with New Orleans (2013-16), Seattle (2016), Chicago (2017, 2020), the N.Y. Giants (2018) and Miami (2019, 2021). Jenkins has totaled 192 career tackles (104 solo), 2.5 sacks, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

#90 BEN STILLE

6-4 | 300 | Nebraska '22

Stille is an undrafted rookie from Nebraska, where he was a three-year starter and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in each of the past two seasons (2020-21). He played in 53 games at Nebraska, totaling 148 tackles (69 solo) and 14.5 sacks.

#91 EMMANUEL OGBAH

6-4 | 275 | Oklahoma State '16

Ogbah joined the Dolphins in 2020 after one season in Kansas City, where he helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV. He's led Miami in sacks in each of his two seasons (2020-21) with the Dolphins, posting 9.0 each year. In 2021, Ogbah also tallied 12 passes defensed, which led all NFL defensive lineman and were third-most by an NFL defensive lineman in the past decade. He began his career as a second-round pick for Cleveland in 2016.

#92 ZACH SIELER

6-6 | 297 | Ferris State '18

Sieler was claimed off waivers by Miami near the end of the 2019 season. He's played in all 33 games for Miami over the past two seasons (2020-21), totaling 110 tackles (63 solo), 5.5 sacks, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Sieler spent his first two NFL seasons (2018-19) in Baltimore, with stints on the Ravens' practice squad and active roster. He was a seventh-round pick by Baltimore in 2018.

#93 OWEN CARNEY

6-3 | 269 | Illinois '22

Carney is an undrafted rookie from Illinois, where he was a three-year starter on the defensive line. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2021 and second-team All-Big Ten recognition in 2020. Carney played in 55 games at Illinois, totaling 115 tackles (52 solo), 16.0 sacks, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

#94 CHRISTIAN WILKINS

6-4 | 310 | Clemson '19

Wilkins was Miami's first-round pick in 2019 and has played in 47 games with 43 starts since then. His 89 tackles (49 solo) in 2021 were tied for the most tackles by an NFL defensive lineman since 2013 and were the most by a Dolphins defensive lineman since 1993 (Jeff Cross). As a rookie in 2019, Wilkins' 56 tackles were the fifth-most by an NFL rookie defensive lineman since 2015. He's also caught two career touchdown passes coming out of the backfield on offense.

#95 BENITO JONES

6-1 | 318 | Mississippi '20

Jones joined the Dolphins as an undrafted rookie in 2020. He played six games as a rookie that season and then spent the entire 2021 campaign on Miami's practice squad. At Mississippi State, Jones earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2019.

#97 JORDAN WILLIAMS

6-5 | 291 | Virginia Tech '22

Williams is an undrafted rookie from Virginia Tech and played in 12 games with seven starts for the Hokies last year. Prior to that, Williams was at Clemson, where he helped them win the CFP National Championship in 2018.

#98 RAEKWON DAVIS

6-7 | 330 | Alabama '20