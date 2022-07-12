2022 Positional Preview – Linebackers

We're less than one month away from the start of Dolphins training camp. As we approach the kickoff to the 2022 season, Dolphins.com will be taking a look at each position group, breaking down the players who make up the Dolphins 90-man roster. Here's the next of our position preview series featuring the team's linebackers:

LINEBACKERS

(in numerical order)

#15 JAELAN PHILLIPS

6-5 | 266 | Miami (FL) '21

Phillips was a first-round pick at No. 18 overall for the Dolphins in 2021 and made an impact in his rookie season. His 8.5 sacks last year were the most by a rookie in team history and second among all NFL rookies in 2021 behind only Dallas' Micah Parsons, who was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Phillips played in all 17 games and recorded 42 tackles (23 solo). He was also active in giving back to the community early in his NFL career, becoming the first rookie to win the team's Nat Moore Community Service Award.

#41 DARIUS HODGE

6-1 | 245 | Marshall '21

Hodge was awarded off waivers to Miami midway through last season after he signed with Cincinnati as an undrafted rookie. He played in four games for the Bengals last year. Hodge was a two-year starter at Marshall and earned first-team All-Conference USA honors as a junior in 2020.

#43 ANDREW VAN GINKEL

6-4 | 242 | Wisconsin '19

Van Ginkel was a fifth-round pick by Miami in 2019 and has played in 39 career games with 26 starts. He's totaled 115 career tackles (78 solo), 10.5 sacks, 11 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. In the Rams game in 2020, Van Ginkel returned a fumble 78 yards for a touchdown, which was the second-longest fumble return touchdown in team history. He's increased his games played, tackle and pass defensed numbers in each of his three NFL seasons.

#45 DUKE RILEY

6-1 | 230 | LSU '17

Riley joined the Dolphins as a free agent in 2021. He played in 16 games for Miami last year, totaling 21 tackles (13 solo) and five special teams stops. He also blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown in the win over Carolina. Riley has spent time with Atlanta (2017-19) and Philadelphia (2019-20). He began his career as a third-round pick with Atlanta in 2017.

#49 SAM EGUAVOEN

6-1 | 236 | Texas Tech '15

Eguavoen joined the Dolphins in 2019. He's played in 49 games and recorded 57 tackles (29 solo), 4.0 sacks, two passes defensed and two fumble recoveries. Eguavoen has also made 10 special teams tackles. Eguavoen scored his first career touchdown on the final play of the Week 18 win vs. New England last year, recovering a fumble in the end zone. Prior to the NFL, he played three seasons (2016-18) for the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League.

#50 CALVIN MUNSON

6-1 | 235 | San Diego State '17

Munson is in his second stint with the Dolphins after he was claimed off waivers in December 2021. He was also with Miami in 2019-20 and began the 2021 season on the Dolphins practice squad before signing with New England. Munson has played in 42 career games, totaling 71 tackles (45 solo), 2.0 sacks, one forced fumble and 16 special teams stops.

#51 CHANNING TINDALL

6-2 | 230 | Georgia '22

Tindall was Miami's first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft as he was selected in the third round. He was a four-year letterman at Georgia, where he earned second-team All-SEC honors as a senior in 2021. He played in all 15 games during Georgia's run to the CFP National Championship last year.

#52 ELANDON ROBERTS

6-1 | 238 | Houston '16

Roberts signed with the Dolphins in 2020 and has played in 30 games with 26 starts for Miami since then. In 2021, he played in all 17 games and recorded a career-high 83 tackles (42 solo). He also had the first interception of his career, one he returned 85 yards for a touchdown at Las Vegas. Roberts is a two-time team captain and as the team's Nat Moore Community Service Award winner in 2020 and won the team's Ed Block Courage Award in 2021.

#53 CAMERON GOODE

6-3 | 232 | California '22

Goode was a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of California, where he started 37 games over five seasons (2017-21). He earned second-team All-Pac 12 honors in 2021 after recording 45 tackles (29 solo) and 7.0 sacks, which ranked second in the conference.

#55 JEROME BAKER

6-2 | 225 | Ohio State '18

Baker was Miami's third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He's played in 64 career games with 53 starts, totaling 403 tackles (261 solo), 17.0 sacks, three interceptions, 14 passes defensed and five forced fumbles. Baker is the first Dolphin since at least 2000 to record at least 400 tackles in his first four NFL seasons and has led the team in tackles three consecutive years. He was the team's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee in 2021 and earned AFC Defensive Player of the Month honors in December 2021.

#56 DEANDRE JOHNSON

6-3 | 252 | Miami (FL) '22

Johnson is an undrafted rookie who finished his collegiate career at the University of Miami. He played in all 12 games last year for the Hurricanes, totaling 26 tackles (14 solo), 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble. Johnson spent the first four years of his collegiate career at Tennessee, where he played in 41 games.

#57 BRENNAN SCARLETT

6-4 | 263 | Stanford '16

Scarlett is in his second season with the Dolphins after signing as an unrestricted free agent in 2021. He played in 13 games with four starts last year, recording 16 tackles (six solo) and one pass defensed. Scarlett spent the first five seasons (2016-20) of his career in Houston, where he appeared in four playoff games with two starts. Scarlett was an undrafted rookie signing by the Texans in 2016.

#96 PORTER GUSTIN

6-5 | 257 | USC '19

Gustin joined the Dolphins at the end of this spring's offseason program. He spent the first three years (2019-21) of his NFL career in Cleveland, where he played in 26 games and recorded 47 tackles (23 solo), 1.0 sack and two fumble recoveries. Gustin signed with Cleveland as an undrafted rookie in 2019 after playing collegiately at USC, where he earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2018.

MELVIN INGRAM

6-2 | 247 | South Carolina '12