2022 Positional Preview – Offensive Line

We're less than one month away from the start of Dolphins training camp. As we approach the kickoff to the 2022 season, Dolphins.com will be taking a look at each position group, breaking down the players who make up the Dolphins 90-man roster. Here's the third of our position preview series featuring the team's offensive line:

OFFENSIVE LINE

(in numerical order)

#58 CONNOR WILLIAMS

6-5 | 320 | Texas '18

Williams signed with Miami as an unrestricted free agent this offseason after spending the first four years (2018-21) of his career in Dallas. He was a second-round pick by the Cowboys in 2018. Williams has played in 57 career games with 51 starts, primarily at left guard. He's also started three playoff games.

#61 COLE BANWART

6-4 | 298 | Iowa '21

Banwart is also a new addition, joining the Dolphins in May. In 2021, he spent time on Minnesota and the N.Y. Giants practice squads after spending the offseason program and training camp with Tennessee. Banwart was a three-year starter (2018-20) at Iowa, where he started games at both guard spots.

#63 MICHAEL DEITER

6-6 | 315 | Wisconsin '19

Deiter was Miami's third-round pick in 2019. Since then, he has played in 40 games with 23 starts for the Dolphins. Deiter started 15 games at left guard as a rookie. It was the most starts by a Dolphins rookie offensive lineman since 2014 (Ja'Wuan James). He started eight games at center in 2021.

#64 KELLEN DIESCH

6-8 | 301 | Arizona State '22

Diesch is an undrafted rookie who signed with Miami on May 13, 2022. He started all 17 games at left tackle at Arizona State in his two seasons there (2020-21). Prior to that, Diesch played at Texas A&M, where he appeared in 21 games from 2017-19.

#65 ROBERT JONES

6-4 | 322 | Middle Tennessee State '21

Jones joined the Dolphins as an undrafted rookie in 2021 and made the initial 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He played in eight games his rookie year and started at right tackle in the season-ending victory vs. New England in Week 18. Jones started 18 games in two seasons (2019-20) at Middle Tennessee State.

#66 SOLOMON KINDLEY

6-4 | 335 | Georgia '20

Kindley was a fourth-round pick by the Dolphins in 2020. He's played in 29 career games with 15 starts. Kindley has shown versatility in his NFL career as 10 of his starts have come at right guard, four at left guard and one as an extra offensive lineman. He played in 16 games for the Dolphins in 2021.

#68 ROBERT HUNT

6-6 | 327 | Louisiana-Lafayette '20

The Dolphins selected Hunt at 39th overall in the second of the 2020 NFL Draft. In his two NFL seasons, Hunt has played in 33 games with 28 starts. Of those 28 starts, 17 have come at right guard and 11 at right tackle. He started all 17 games at right guard for the Dolphins in 2021.

#71 BLAISE ANDRIES

6-7 | 308 | Minnesota '22

Andries is an undrafted rookie from Minnesota, where he was a four-year starter (2018-21) for the Golden Gophers. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021 after starting all 13 games. Andries had a lot of position flexibility in college, making 21 starts at right guard, 11 at left guard, nine at right tackle and five at left tackle.

#72 TERRON ARMSTEAD

6-5 | 304 | Arkansas Pine-Bluff '13

Armstead is a three-time Pro Bowl selection (2018-20) that joins the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent from New Orleans, where he was a third-round pick in 2013. He has played in 97 career games with 93 starts at left tackle. Armstead was a second-team All-Pro selection in 2018. He was New Orleans' Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee in 2019 and was New Orleans' Ed Block Courage Award recipient in 2020.

#73 AUSTIN JACKSON

6-5 | 325 | USC '20

Jackson was selected by Miami as the 18th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. He's played in 30 career games with 28 starts including 15 at left tackle and 13 at left guard. Jackson was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection and honorable mention All-American as a junior at USC in 2019.

#74 LIAM EICHENBERG

6-6 | 310 | Notre Dame '21

Eichenberg was a second-round pick by Miami in 2021 and played in all 17 games as a rookie. He started 16 of them with 14 coming at left tackle and two at right tackle. In college, Eichenberg was a steady presence on Notre Dame's offensive line as he started 38 consecutive games at left tackle to finish his collegiate career.

#75 GREG LITTLE

6-5 | 310 | Mississippi '19

Little joined the Dolphins from Carolina in a training camp trade in 2021. He was a second-round pick by the Panthers in 2019. He's played in 14 career games with six starts, all coming at left tackle. At Ole Miss, he started 29 consecutive games at left tackle to finish his collegiate career.

#76 KION SMITH

6-5 | 295 | Fayetteville State '21

Smith spent the entire 2021 season on Miami's practice squad. He originally signed with Atlanta as an undrafted rookie last year and spent the offseason program and training camp with the Falcons. Smith was a three-year starter (2016-17, 2019) at Fayetteville State, where he was a first-team All-CIAA selection in 2019.

#78 ADAM PANKEY

6-5 | 313 | West Virginia '17

Pankey has been with the Dolphins since he was awarded to the team off waivers on Dec. 10, 2019. Since then, he has played six games with one start. Pankey began his NFL career in Green Bay, where he signed as an undrafted rookie in 2017. He appeared in two games for the Packers from 2017-18.

#79 LARNEL COLEMAN

6-6 | 313 | Massachusetts '21