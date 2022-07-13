2022 Positional Preview – Quarterbacks

We're less than one month away from the start of Dolphins training camp. As we approach the kickoff to the 2022 season, Dolphins.com will be taking a look at each position group, breaking down the players who make up the Dolphins 90-man roster. Here's the next in our position preview series featuring the team's quarterbacks:

Selected fifth overall by Miami in the 2020 NFL Draft, Tagovailoa has quickly become one of the most accurate quarterbacks in franchise history. In 2021, his 67.8 completion percentage was the second-best single-season mark in team annals and he joined Drew Brees as the only two quarterbacks in NFL history to have at least three games with an 80% or better completion percentage in the same season. Despite playing just two seasons, Tagovailoa is already ninth on the Dolphins all-time career passing yards chart (4,467). He's second all-time in Dolphins completion percentage (66.2), third in passer rating (88.8) and tied for fifth in 300-yard passing games (three).